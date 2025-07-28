Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

They had a 3-D screening for Avatar: Fire andAsh, but here is the online version:

I was traumatized by the last Avatar movie because I could not watch the whale thing die. It was too much for me so I will have to wait for other people to see this to let me know if there are any major animal deaths in this thing before I see it. Otherwise, it looks like the usual plot – big bad military coming after the pure, beautiful natural world – very in keeping with Jim Cameron’s ideology.

The last Avatar movie was 2022. But it should be noted that once again, Jim Cameron and Kathryn Bigelow have movies coming out in the same year, as they did in 2009 when she won Best Picture and Director and Avatar did not.

Here are some screenshots: