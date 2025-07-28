Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Continuing with the above-the-line analysis, it seems fitting to focus on the writing categories, the last of the top eight, so to speak. With two of the three major festivals announcing lineups (and the other two offering a few hints regarding what their program has in store for attendees) it’s very appropriate.

As one can see, there is a very solid top five “consensus,” so to speak, that Awards Followers have become comfortable with(perhaps too comfortable with). Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt’s universally praised screenplay for Sentimental Value is out in front, with many thinking that this film is likely to go a long way in the Best Picture category, making a win in this category seem plausible. Right behind that film is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, with many believing the high concept and Best Picture strength could drive that film forward as well. If the BP race truly becomes a Sentimental Value vs. Sinners affair, this is undoubtedly a category to watch regarding how that might play out.

Right behind the two is the screenplay of Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer for Jay Kelly, which has been confirmed for Venice, vaguely implied to be heading for Telluride (courtesy of Jordan Ruimy’s reporting), and could very likely hit NYFF. Being Netflix’s big pony in the race, plus Baumbach’s own popularity in the industry, this could be his golden ticket for an Oscar win, especially after losing for Marriage Story.

Right behind Jay Kelly is Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein’s work for Marty Supreme. If the film is a strong Best Picture contender, more likely than not (though not with 100% certainty), the project would likely land in this category. In the last spot is that of Nora Garrett’s work for After the Hunt. Although a draft of the script was available online for viewing, it’s likely that some changes have been made, especially when viewing the trailer and reading the plot synopsis. Many have started to cool on Guadagnino’s chances at having a major Oscar player, especially considering it’s out of competition placement at Venice (though it’s his and MGM’s choice), plus it’s no show at Telluride and TIFF. However, its NYFF opening slot gives some hope it can be a major player, especially for Julia Roberts.

Following this are those of Hikari’s and Stephen Blahut’s script for Rental Family, which is quickly shaping up to be a major premiere at TIFF this year, Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident, Eva Victor’s Sorry, Baby, and Andrew Patterson’s The Rivals of Amziah King (with no distributor)

A lot less crowded than Best Original Screenplay, Adapted still has a ton of major contenders in the running for a nomination, possibly even a win.

This is a race between the two frontrunners at the moment, though (at least according to awards followers), with Will Tracy’s script for Bugonia in front of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Although the former’s source material is a foreign language science fiction film, one can’t help but believe that Lanthimos’s track record with the academy (though inconsistent) leads to more successes than failures and will be premiering at Venice (plus possibly screening at Telluride). PTA’s swing at adaptation another Pynchon novel, this time Vineland, is risky, but if the film succeeds and cements itself in the awards race, this could finally be his chance at an Oscar win, though it’s lack of festival presence makes many wonder what exactly Warner Bros is doing with this film, and if it will succeed.

Following these two is Rian Johnson’s script for the third Knives Out Movie, Wake Up Dead Man, which is premiering at TIFF (as expected). Behind Johnson is that of Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet, an adaptation of the latter’s book of the same name, premiering at Telluride this year. Lastly, there is Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is also slated to world premiere at Telluride. These two movies, although conventional in premise, could be major contenders to look out for.

Behind these five films are that of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (world premiering at Venice and screening at Toronto), Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck, Rowan Joffé’s work for Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player (world premiering at Telluride and screening at TIFF), Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox’s work for Wicked: For Good, and Park Chanwook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Lee Ja-hye, and Don McKellar’s script for No Other Choice (Premiering at Venice).

Oscar Predictions for this week

With the announcements of the Venice and Toronto Film Festival lineups, as well as some recent news regarding current discussions, some changes have been made to the predictions, with others supported by more substantial evidence than others.

Although it remains in my top ten for Best Picture, the sentiment surrounding After the Hunt, its lack of a competitive Venice slot, and its direct entry into NYFF after skipping festivals has led me to move it down a couple of placements.

I also nominated Jay Kelly for Best Director and Best Supporting Actress, as many believe this project is going to have a significant impact when it premieres in August.

I put Marty Supreme back in the Original Screenplay category, at the expense of After the Hunt, although this category is going to be hard to predict throughout the year.

Among more miscellaneous changes, I swapped out Hedda for Train Dreams as a Lone Screenplay nominee, though Bugonia is also given that classification. Still, this could change in the next few weeks.

Alas, here they are (take them with a grain of salt)

Best Picture

Sinners Sentimental Value Jay Kelly Marty Supreme Wicked for Good The Testament of Ann Lee Rental Family One Battle After Another It Was Just an Accident After the Hunt

Best Director

Ryan Coogler, Sinners Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Mona Fastvold, The Testament of Ann Lee Noah Baumbach, Jay Kelly

Best Actress

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Brendan Fraser, Rental Family

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Mari Yamamoto, Rental Family Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Laura Dern, Jay Kelly

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stephen Graham, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Andrew Garfield, After The Hunt Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Jay Kelly Sinners Sentimental Value Rental Family Marty Supreme

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another Bugonia Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Hamnet Train Dreams

Best Casting

Sinners Marty Supreme Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Wake Up Dead Man Jay Kelly

Best Cinematography

The Testament of Ann Lee Frankenstein Marty Supreme Sinners Jay Kelly

Best Editing

Marty Supreme Sinners Sentimental Value One Battle After Another Wicked: For Good

Best Production Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Avatar: Fire and Ash Sinners

Best Costume Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Ann Lee Sinners Marty Supreme

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Wicked: For Good The Smashing Machine Sinners 28 Years Later

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash Superman Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning The Fantastic Four: First Steps Wicked: For Good

Best Sound

F1 Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Sinners Avatar: Fire and Ash Wicked: For Good

Best Score

Sinners Ann Lee Frankenstein Jay Kelly One Battle After Another

Best Original Song

Wicked: For Good (Cynthia Erivo) Ann Lee Relentless (Diane Warren Biopic) Wicked Song #2 (Ariana Grande) I Lied To You from Sinners

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value The Secret Agent Sound Of Falling Sirât It Was Just an Accident (though if it is not submitted, considering the director’s relationship with the country, and no one picks it up, I would go with All That’s Left of You)

Best Animated Feature

A Magnificent Life Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Arco Zootopia 2 Elio

Best Documentary Feature

The Perfect Neighbor Mr. Nobody Against Putin Cutting Through Rocks Seeds André Is an Idiot

