From A24, a romantic comedy for the afterlife where a woman must now choose between her two dead husbands, which one she wants to spend eternity with.

You might think, nah, that’s not a Best Picture thing, but given that it’s A24, given that we’re all in the mood of a little uplift, I would not count it out.

It has a November release date. From YouTube:

From writer/director David Freyne and starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner. ETERNITY – In Theaters This November.

RELEASE DATE: November

DIRECTOR: David Freyne

CAST: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, John Early

