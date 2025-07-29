Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

I am so looking forward to this movie, even if I know it will be extremely painful to watch. The fire that trapped and killed so many residents and animals in Paradise, California is grim. But this will be a story of heroism and for that, I can’t wait.

I feel like I’m the only person covering the Oscar beat who is excited about this movie and sees it as a potential player. The trailer gives me chills. Based on this trailer, I’m putting it back into my predictions for Best Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Director, maybe screenplay visual effects.

85 people died in the Camp Fire, but this bus driver saved kids. It’s just amazing. This wasn’t the only story of heroism but it was a worthy tale to put to the big screen.

The film will be getting a limited theatrical release September 19, before dropping on Apple on Friday, October 3. From the YouTube:

A determined father risks everything to rescue a teacher and her students from a raging wildfire. Directed by Academy Award-nominee Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events, “The Lost Bus” is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver (Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. “The Lost Bus” will debut in select theaters on September 19, 2025, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ Friday, October 3, 2025. Screenplay by Brad Ingelsby and Paul Greengrass, “The Lost Bus” is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions, Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures, Brad Ingelsby, and Gregory Goodman. The film is based on the book ‘Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire’ by Lizzie Johnson. In addition to Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, and Ashlie Atkinson also star in the film.