Yorgos Lanthimos has a fascination with animals but thankfully, none are harmed in this video, Beth’s Farm. It does more or less set up the ideas behind his latest film, Bugonia, with Emma Stone playing a potential space alien (or presumed). It’s a lovely video, though haunting and strange by the end.

From the press release:

Praise for Jerskin Fendrix:

“just incredible” – NPR ‘All Things Considered’

“bold and dramatic, heart-wrenching, vulnerable, intimate and funny.. From eruptive post-rock to sweeping chamber pop via avant classical explorations, tender ballads and group sing-alongs around the family piano, it’s a singular piece of work” – The Guardian

“an album that exists beyond the rigidity of a defined genre…a cathartic homage to his eclectic formation as a musician” – Spin

“a dynamic explosion of sound .. both compelling and actually quite moving” – Consequence

“a quasi-godfather of the South London scene” – The Quietus

London-based artist & composer Jerskin Fendrix has shared the music video for “Beth’s Farm”, the lead single from his highly anticipated sophomore album Once Upon A Time. . . In Shropshire. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, the breathtaking short film explores the song’s themes of loss, sentimentality and bittersweet childhood nostalgia through the trademark surrealist lens of the lauded filmmaker. The collaboration is another testament to the trio’s wildly successful creative partnership that has run through Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness and forthcoming Focus Features film Bugonia, due out on October 24th shortly after the release of Jerskin’s new album.

About the video, director Yorgos Lanthimos said:

“It was lovely to team up again with Emma and a number of people that we have been working with for quite a while to contribute a bit of film narrative to what I think is a remarkable second personal album by our very important artistic collaborator and friend, Jerskin Fendrix”

Here are some screenshots: