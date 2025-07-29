Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

David Fincher and Brad Pitt are together again with the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher. JustJared has the photos. You can go find them there, but here is just a sampling:

The cast:

Scott Caan

Elizabeth Debicki

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Carla Gugino

Holt McCallany

JB Tadena

Corey Fogelmanis

The plot details have not yet been revealed, but it does pick up with Cliff Booth and maybe fills in his backstory, wherein he supposedly shot his wife, was a stuntman before his life derailed. Maybe Kurt Russell will make an appearance and his hilarious wife.

Brad Pitt is glorious in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, winning an Oscar for his performance. I love this movie:

And while I hear people carping about the wig on Brad Pitt — to quote Caddyshack, “you’ll take what you get and like it” — but my first thought was 1980’s The Stunt Man:

The point is to make Cliff Booth look like a man out of time, trying to keep up with the times. Making Brad Pitt look like anything other than the most gorgeous man who ever lived is no easy feat, but in giving him slightly awkward hair that kind of does the trick to signal the disconnect between 1969, when Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took place, and 1977, when The Adventures of Cliff Booth takes place.

Here’s a barbershop hair guide from 1977:

And let’s not forget the ‘stache. Here is a photo from Ebay from 1977:

So they have it accurate to the time while also showing he’s out of time by wearing exactly what he wore ten years ago. Come on, that’s funny by any measure. I think so anyway.

The only other thing I could find was from Jordan Ruimy’s site:

I am beyond thrilled that we’re getting a new Fincher movie. I don’t know if it will open in theaters on account of it being Netflix but it will be widely seen, as The Killer was. Filming ends in January of 2026.