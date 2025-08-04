Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Unfortunately, this movie is about politics and you know what that means. My stomach hurts just thinking about what that means. It’s the last thing anyone wants or needs from Hollywood – but who knows, hope springs eternal that it won’t be agonizing and one-sided.

I mean, I guess I can hold out hope, but anticipating this movie is, for me, like anticipating a root canal.

“An idealistic young politician juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor. Ella McCay (2025) is the new comedy movie starring Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis and Woody Harrelson. ”