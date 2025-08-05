Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Whatever could this movie be about? I mean, really about? The trailer gives us clues as to the plot summary, but there will be something deeper here, I figure.

From the studio:

Set against modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese “rental family” agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection.

On July 8th, Jordan Ruimy gave some insights as to early buzz or test screenings (aka fed to him by a publicist, probably).

From Jordan’s site:

The film, I’m told, by sources, has been testing through the roof; one particular attendees was immensely won over, and described Hikari’s film this way. “It’s very good. Similar warm feeling you get from stuff like “The Holdovers” and “Little Miss Sunshine.” Fraser is fantastic as an aspiring and aged actor in Japan who develops multiple relationships with clients — he’s so honest and genuine, and the movie around him is just as effective.” As for Fraser .. it might be career-best work, far surpassing what he did in Darren Aronofsky‘s “The Whale,” which won him the Oscar statuette back in 2023. “He’s certainly Oscar-worthy. His performance here easily bests his performance in “The Whale.” He’s someone who feels fully realized, honest, flawed, lovable and personal. This is the type of film all audiences can agree on as a genuinely great film.” What we might have here is the kind of low-key, but emotionally resonant indie that, if positioned well, could ride a wave of goodwill through the fall circuit and into awards season.

I will withhold judgment until I find out what the story is really about. I believe I saw a shot of the suricide forest in Japan. I’m wondering what a “token white guy” means — is it a commentary on Hollywood selling good dads as white guys via pop culture? Is there redemption here? Is there blame? By all accounts, it looks like a good movie, but is it a “white savior” movie? I’m sure if it were directed by a white American. male that would be the accusation, but it’s not. It’s directed by Hikari.

Also: Produced by: Eddie Vaisman, p.g.a, Julia Lebedev, p.g.a, HIKARI, p.g.a, Shin Yamaguchi, p.g.a Cast: Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman, and Akira Emoto

Can it do well in the Oscar race? I mean, of course. It’s Searchlight. They know how to push a movie as aggressively as Netflix. But also, if it is a feelgood movie that is also intersectional, that gives the voters a safe space to feel good. International voters have become a strong voting bloc in the Academy so that also bodes well for it. It could make money too. I guess we’ll wait and see.

Rental Family is going to Toronto.