A very A24 film from A24 – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You stars Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, and A$AP Rocky. It has an October release date, which means it’s hitting the festival circuit – likely Telluride or Toronto. It is a showcase performance film and Byrne will likely find a spot in the agonizingly combined gendered list at the Spirit Awards. Her chances of landing in the Oscar race will depend on the strength of the other actresses already in line. Here is the trailer:

However, Byrne did already win one prize, the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the last Berlinale, for whatever that is worth. I’m kind of rooting for director Mary Bronstein myself. She’s an actress who has turned to directing and made a film called Yeast with Greta Gerwig in 2008.

It’s notable she’s married to Ronald Bronstein (apparently) who is an editor (Uncut Gems, Yeast), writer and producer.