I remember how nervous I was back in 2021 to post about the Daily Wire “un-canceling” Gina Carano. I knew I would get endless amounts of shit for it but I did it anyway and explained why in this post.

Now, Disney has settled the case and has apologized publicly to her with offers for work potentially in the future. What a moment. Let it be known that “cancel culture” is in its death rattle at long last.

The truth is that I should have been louder, even as the only person inside the bubble who defended her, as I defended everyone who was canceled throughout this period. Adam McKay and all of those who signed that dumb WGA letter, not so much.

Either way, Ben Shapiro at the Daily Wire did a heroic thing and scooped her up and stood beside her for Disney’s unfair firing after a tweet. Oh, we know the game well, don’t we? We lived through the game, or at least I did when I was “canceled” for making a joke mocking “White Dudes for Harris.”

From four years ago:

When you are in the midst of a “cancel culture” swarm what you need is one person to stand behind you. In Carano’s case, she had Ben Shapiro and the Daily Wire.

For the last almost ten years I’ve tried to be that person, no matter whether it was Devin Faraci or Ansel Elgort, or even up to the latest hideousness with Karla Sofia Gascon. It meant a lot to me that there were people who stood behind me when I was encircled, attacked and shunned. Clarence Moye and Mark Johnson and the other folks at The Contending, Ryan Adams here, and our newest writers, Scott Kernen and Jeremy Jentzen. And of course, Jeff Wells at Hollywood Elsewhere who defended me loudly and often.

We aren’t getting hanged like they did in Salem but blacklists and career ruination are real. It is disgusting to me that those who pretend to be self-righteous defenders of speech and those who said they were against the Red Scare kept their heads bowed and said nothing. Shame on them. I won’t name names but it’s basically everyone in Hollywood.

So what did happen to me after the story ran in the Hollywood Reporter that I was now a “MAGA darling”? Well, a major studio pulled their ads from my site that day. I was not asked back to write the annual report for Jane Fonda’s Women’s Media Center, even though I was good at it. The person who wrote it with me ended his friendship with me and shall remain nameless.

My annual ticket to cover the Oscars was revoked, along with any invites to the Governor’s Awards and nearly every studio except Focus Features and a small ad buy from Paramount, not to mention the studio behind the Reagan film chose to not advertise – Netflix, Universal, Disney, etc. That cut my income almost down to nothing.

I remain grateful and appreciate to any studio that advertises on this site but it is not my nature to shut up and sit down. It never has been and it never will be. I have to live with those consequences. I have to live with being uninvited to all of the Hollywood parties, the screenings, etc. Otherwise I would have suffered in silence.

The reason I “came out” with my political beliefs on my professional Twitter and here is that I knew sooner or later someone would write that story. I didn’t want to be duplicitous – but more than that, I don’t think people should be punished for their beliefs. Full stop. I disagree with studios only advertising on ideologically compliant sites — why would they want to do only that after an election like we just had?

Why would they want the message to always be, as it’s been for the last ten years, WE ARE GOOD and YOU ARE BAD. To their OWN ticket buyers and viewers. I think it has been a disaster for them, especially Disney who has seen their profits plummet catastrophically.

In 2020, China topped the US for the first time ever on the worldwide box office charts:

That’s never happened before or since. Well, it looks like it might happen this year, in 2025:

Lilo & Stitch is behind but it’s WAY behind. There is no way it catches Ne Zha II, which is distributed by A24 and should find a place on the Animated Feature category.

Before 2020, it went like this (from Box Office Mojo):

2019–The Avengers: Endgame $2.8 billion

2018–The Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion

2017–Star Wars: The Last Jedi $1.3 billion

2016–Captain America: Civil War $1.1 billion

2015–the Force Awakens: $2 billion

2014–Transformers: Age of Extinction $1 billion

2013–Frozen $1.3 billion

2012–The Avengers $1.5 billion

2011–Harry Potter Deathly Hallows $1.3 billion

2010–Toy Story 3 $1 billion

2009–Avatar $2.7 billion

2008–The Dark Knight $1 billion

2007–Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End– $960 million

2006–Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man’s Chest –$1 billion

2005–Harry Potter Goblet of Fire $900 billion

2004–Shrek 2 $920 million

2003–Return of the King $1.1 billion

2002–LOTR: Two Towers $923 million

2001–Harry Potter Sorcerer’s Stone $974 million

2000–Mission Impossible $546 — (Gladiator in second place with $460)

Disney’s year has Snow White at $205 million worldwide, and Elio with $144 million worldwide.

Last year Disney topped the list with Inside Out 2 with $1.2 billion. Barbie was tops the year before with $1.1 billion. Avatar The Way of Water was the top in 2022 with $2.3 billion. Spiderman: No Way Home landed at the top with $1.9 billion.

I’m guessing Avatar Fire and Ice might top Ne Zha II, so that will put Disney back on top. Disney has also just announced a deal to absorb Hulu too. They are a corporate monopoly with an enormous amount of power. That they abused that power to destroy a small fry like Gina Carano is a tragedy. But she had a guardian angel who just happened to be the richest man in the world.

Good on Disney for making good on that very bad moment in our recent history and shame on everyone else who went along with it.