We have another zeitgeist movie on our hands that has penetrated the hive mind and taken over TikTok by storm. I will give my thoughts below, both with and without spoilers.

Most of the reactions are positive. Those who love the movie are so into it that they will bully and scream at other people who don’t. Most of the TikTok reviews I’ve come across reflect the Rotten Tomatoes breakdown – critics over the moon, audiences mostly in support, but there is dissent in the ranks.

The audience reviews reflect how divisive it is, with some loving it and some hating it. That’s not unusual for a movie that is original and daring. I expect the audience number will start to drop, but only because the movie is overhyped with many calling it the best film of the year, etc. Sinners had an audience score that never dropped, for instance, but Weapons isn’t so much a crowd pleaser, as Sinners is, and more of a crowd challenger.

Here is a compilation of varying points of view on TikTok.

Here are my thoughts – first, spoiler-free:

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what I think. I am at the point in life where I have to realize that movies aren’t made for me anymore. I never wanted to be one of those cranky critics who hate everything because he or she has lived a life of many experiences and seen many movies – so what will blow my mind will be different from what will blow my daughter’s mind, for instance. It isn’t just about age. It is about growing up in an era of the greatest horror films ever made, but even those films, as good as they are, had people who just didn’t like them or get them at the time.

With that caveat, I thought Weapons was great for the first 2/3rds. It is overhyped, but that’s mainly because audiences today rarely get good or great movies anymore. We’ve all just learned to live with the lowered standards. The idea is that women and minorities should be elevated, and quality should come second – so Hollywood became one big film school. We’re just not used to seeing skill and talent on this level very often.

The first part of Weapons sets up the story as a creepy, tightly wound psychological thriller and then becomes more of a supernatural horror film. I loved how each character’s point of view is told and how the story unravels in this small, upper-middle-class, suburban town — a perfect setting for a horror movie. The small problems of everyday life – drug addiction, alcohol addiction, infidelity eventually give way to something completely unexpected.

The first film to do this, as far as I can tell, was Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, which sets up the story to follow Janet Leigh’s character, the stolen money, etc, but then becomes something so unfathomable and weird that audiences barely knew how to handle it. It was given a tepid review in the New York Times by Bosley Crowther:

That’s the way it is with Mr. Hitchcock’s picture — slow buildups to sudden shocks that are old-fashioned melodramatics, however effective and sure, until a couple of people have been gruesomely punctured and the mystery of the haunted house has been revealed. Then it may be a matter of question whether Mr. Hitchcock points of psychology, the sort of highly favored by Krafft-Ebing, are as reliable as his melodramatic stunts.

Frankly, we feel his explanations are a bit of leg-pulling by a man who has been known to resort to such tactics in his former films.

The consequence is his denouement falls quite flat for us. But the acting is fair. Mr. Perkins and Miss Leigh perform with verve, and Vera Miles, John Gavin and Martin Balsam do well enough in other roles.

And two reactions in letter form:

Don’t Look Now is another one of those, where audiences are introduced to a freakish element at the very end, and it is so weird and incomprehensible that it leaves you shattered, creeped out, and ruminating on what you just saw. Rosemary’s Baby is another one of those – a movie starts one way and then unmasks to become something different.

Zach Cregger’s last film, Barbarian, did the same thing, though that film is slightly more shocking and surprising. Audiences already knew that going into Weapons so they were prepared for a “twist” of a kind, even if no one knew what that was.

There were some hints that the film might be an allegory to school shootings, and maybe it is in a way. The number 217 is supposedly the number of votes that meant the assault weapons ban did not pass in 2022. The Columbine High School shooting of 1999 occurred before the original ban expired, and arguably birthed the whole concept of school shooters who become legends by taking out lots of bodies.

In this case, though, that is a “mcguffin,” a thing that distracts you for a while that you think is important but then turns out not to be important, like the stolen money in Psycho.

Weapons is not Psycho, and it’s not Don’t Look Now. It would have to offend many more people than it has for that to be the case. And yet, I don’t feel like being among those who criticize what is a fresh and clean glass of water in the middle of a drought.

Did it blow my mind? No. Did I appreciate the effort? Yes. Would I watch it again? Maybe. I would not rush out to watch it again because it did not captivate my imagination in a way that would make me want to dive back in. But that doesn’t make it a bad movie. It is a good movie. Is it a great movie? Maybe it will be seen that way someday, but we need time to figure that one out.

What does it say about our world right now? If you’ll notice, horror films are the only genre left that has been left untouched by partisan politics — for the most part, give or take a Get Out. They can be universal films that everyone can see. They can hint at broader themes without hitting us over the head. I was hoping for something deeper in Weapons, particularly as the idea of an accused witch is brought up — both literally and as mass hysteria. I wish we’d seen a little more of that to make the point about our society now, but it doesn’t go that far.

Still, I would recommend it as one of the better films this year – probably one of the best. The lower the expectations going in, the better.

There is “Oscar talk” about Amy Madigan’s performance as Gladys. While I didn’t personally think it was a great performance, it was fine – a bit overdone compared to the rest of the performances. Less is more, though it was clearly a nod to Ruth Gordon in Rosemary’s Baby. But her stature in the industry might Jamie Lee Curtis her into a supporting nomination. Heck, she could even win, given that. She is overdue.

Now, the spoiler part:

spoilers

spoilers

spoilers

Movies can’t break the rules they themselves set up, not if they’re to succeed all the way. In Sinners, for instance, magical realism is introduced, and Ryan Coogler never steps back out of that world. We accept whatever rules he’s laid out, even if they might not be everything we know about vampires. In Weapons, I wondered why Josh Brolin snaps out of the trance, but the children and parents don’t. I also wondered why she calls the children to the basement only to have them stand there and do nothing. What did she need them for? She had other parents to function as “weapons.”

What purpose did taking the children serve? To that end, I began to wonder about Alex, the only surviving kid, and whether we were dealing with an unreliable narrator wherein he was the real “witch” all along, and Gladys was his useful servant. No one else has this take, so I don’t know whether it is real or not.

Where the movie drops out for me is the last bit when the kids chase Gladys through the houses – it looks silly, and even if it is supposed to look silly and it’s okay to laugh, it took me out of the film’s universe too much.

A funny observation from watching people react to the movie on TikTok is that younger generations – millennials and Gen-Z who have been raised in the “coddling of the American mind” era under guidance of therapy culture where everyone has a trauma and a medication for that trauma how easily they were able to let go of the idea that the kids were still in a trance. They said the trauma left them in that state. I found that so interesting compared to how I saw the movie. There was no trauma. They were under the witch’s spell. So why didn’t they come out of it at the end?

Both Sinners and Weapons are great movies for 2025. Both were successful at the box office and driven mostly by word of mouth. They are both original stories, well told. If I prefer Sinners, it’s only because it moved me emotionally more than Weapons did. Both are two of the best movies of the year.