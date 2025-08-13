Timothee Chalamet is Marty Supreme, a guy who wants to make it big playing ping pong.
From Josh Safdie, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler the Creator, Sandra Bernhard, Fran Drescher and Kevin O’Leary.
From A24.
Timothee Chalamet is Marty Supreme, a guy who wants to make it big playing ping pong.
From Josh Safdie, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler the Creator, Sandra Bernhard, Fran Drescher and Kevin O’Leary.
From A24.
It’s hard to look at the cinema of the 2010s and ignore what the Academy mostly ignored: the BLOCKBUSTER. Now,...
© 2025 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.