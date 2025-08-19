Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Cynthia Erivo will be honored with the Kirk Douglas Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival for Excellence in Film on December 4th. This announcement is proof enough that Ms. Erivo and Universal are going for the Big One. That would be for Erivo to pick up a gold statue for her work in Wicked for Good, but really for both of the Wicked films.

If Erivo wins, she will be the second Black actress to win in 98 years of Oscar history, finally breaking the 24-year stall since the last time, when Halle Berry made Academy history. How could it have been 24 years, even after the Great Awokening, the collapse of the BAFTA voting (and subsequent recovery), the DEI mandates, the canceling of the Golden Globes for charges of “racism”? Yes, we went through all of that, and still, no Black actress has won since Berry. A “woman of color” won with Michelle Yeoh, though once you dilute the requirements, from Black to “woman of color,” there is wiggle room.

But it’s Black women specifically, I think, who have the bigger uphill climb because the roles they are allowed to play – no matter what — are limited. It used to be they had to play downtrodden women – slaves, hookers, drug addicts, welfare mothers, etc. Now, because all of those Good White Liberals need absolution, they flipped it and now, Black women — and Black characters in general — must be elevated as religious symbols. That means they play the boring characters, the tokens, etc.

Elevating “women of color” and Black women carries with it an implicit scold, which ultimately diminishes their agency. They are symbols and nothing more. And while it’s true that Cynthia Erivo in Wicked is among those elevated characters, her performance is award-worthy, at least in the first Wicked. No one has seen Wicked for Good yet.

The Awards Expert App has all of the Best Actress contenders listed – and there are so many of them. Here are the top names (the check marks are the ones I have down).

Right now, Renate Reinsve is at the top of the list (and on my own predictions chart), but that could change. It is mainly because people have seen Sentimental Value, and they haven’t seen anything else, so it makes sense she’d be at the top. It also makes sense in terms of giving that movie one big award. A favorite will often win one big award, if not a couple of them.

Julia Roberts is coming in with After the Hunt, which might be her best performance since Erin Brockovich. I say “might” because who knows. She has a great part with a strong script and plays slightly against type.

Amanda Seyfried is also highly ranked for what people hope will be a standout performance in The Testament of Ann Lee. And only after that comes Cynthia Erivo. But that doesn’t mean anything at this stage, trust me. This helps to see the names that are in circulation. The buzz will have to start here.

There isn’t a trailer yet, but if you don’t know the story of Ann Lee, it’s quite interesting:

The Best Actress race last year began with Mikey Madison’s performance in Anora, leading the pack. But over time, Demi Moore took the lead, especially after Madison did not win the Golden Globe. It was an off year, but it made sense, considering how much voters ended up falling in love with Anora, who won every award she was nominated for except Supporting Actor.

By contrast, The Substance was a rough movie to sit through, especially in the last 20-30 minutes. What Demi Moore goes through in that movie is not for everyone, to put it mildly. She ends up as a blob inching its way to land on her star of fame. It was funny to me, but that doesn’t necessarily work for a large consensus. International voters aren’t as beholden to our stars, which might explain why they didn’t give Demi Moore a “career Oscar.”

Last year’s win for Madison runs contrary to the theory that winners need an “Oscar story” to win. I still think that a Best Actress contender must have at least two of these three things:

Likability of Actress

Likability of Role

Likability of Movie

With Mikey Madison, or any mostly unknown actress, they have to do a lot of press so people get to know them, and she did. She had to be everywhere so that voters could get to know her and, of course, like her. Obviously, with Anora, she had the other two.

For Demi Moore, there was probably only one: Likability of actress.

Julia Roberts has:

Likability of Actress

The rest we do not know.

Renate Reinsve has:

Likability of Role

Likability of Movie

But no one knows her yet. So she would have to participate in the dog and pony show to be seen, so voters can get to know her. And you know Neon will bring it and bring it hard. Remember how Bong Joon-Ho was the toast of the town?

Actresses like Jennifer Lawrence and Amanda Seyfried are already well-known and well-liked.

Finally, there’s Cynthia Erivo, who probably has the edge here, as long as her role is as strong in the second one as it is in the first.

In the next few months, there will be more buzz coming out of the different festivals and many new names being brought into the conversation, but I do think we have a few names that seem to stand out right now. We will have to wait and see.