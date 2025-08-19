Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player looks to be about a gambler losing his shit. Netflix appears bullish on the George Clooney movie, Jay Kelly, but it’s easy to see that Colin Farell is a strong contender for Best Actor already. We also know Berger is an ace with filmmaking – All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave. This would have to truly suck not to be a contender.

But it doesn’t appear to be Netflix’s favorite pony of all of their movies: Jay Kelly, Frankenstein, House of Dynamite, etc. Seems to me it’s Jay Kelly as their #1 probably because Clooney is such a big star.

Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own.

However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.

BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER is directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet On The Western Front, Conclave) and stars Colin Farrell, Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings and Tilda Swinton.