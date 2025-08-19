Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

I could not believe this was an actual headline in Variety. It’s hard to believe so many otherwise reasonable, educated people believe this. But they do. They believe it because they do not know what fascism is. They believe it because they’ve spent the last ten years absorbing hyperbole that makes words like “fascism” and “racism” meaningless. This is every fairytale you’ve ever heard, from the Boy Who Cried Wolf to the Three Little Pigs. These people have lost their minds. They can’t function as writers or artists, much less journalists in a FREE country.

I’m sorry to say, but Michael Schneider should be fired from Variety for committing the crime against hyperbole.

So let’s talk about fascism. What is fascism? It can be boiled down to two main ideas: all power to the state and “conform or else.” It was initially designed to make a state an empire or a utopia. But to make that a reality requires complete control – no dissent, opposition, criticism, mockery, free speech, free press. Zero.

All news media — 100% — must reflect the ideas of the government because in a fascist system, there is no such thing as the free press or freedom of speech. It is “all sticks bound together as one,” a “fasci.” Most of our legacy news media — including Variety — is in service of one political party and movement, the Democrats. They can be described as “all sticks bound together as one,” not Trump.

All movies must reflect government propaganda — ALL OF THEM. 100%. Most movies now reflect 99% propaganda for the Democratic Party. And guess what happened next? The public tuned that shit out. Why? Because it reflects the worldview of people trapped inside of a Doomsday Cult. That is boring to anyone who lives, you know, in the real world?

Protests are not allowed. You would be shot on the spot or thrown in jail. The Left protests every day over everything, sending their mass hysteria caterwauling in every city over everything. They protest whatever they want, when they want. They call the police and ICE agents the “Gestapo” (because they are out of their minds) and look, quite frankly, ridiculous to most people who are not trapped inside the Doomsday Bunker with them.

You could never call your leader a “fascist” on a sign, on social media, in a column. You could mock him on South Park, SNL, or on Kimmel/Oliver/Colbert. You’d be SHOT ON THE SPOT or thrown in jail, not fired because you were losing the network money, not defunded because you serve only one political party. SHOT ON THE SPOT or thrown in jail.

There would be no such thing as elections. I know that they fear this happening. We saw it in the film Civil War. But the truth? The Democrats lost the election. It was a humiliating defeat. And they’ll probably lose again because let’s face it, they are too crazy to lead this country. Imagine thinking half the country are Nazis. What would they do with them if they ever took back power? Throw them in gulags?

All of this mess the Democrats are facing now is entirely their own fault. Let’s recap, shall we? As President Biden weaponized the Justice Department to indict Trump on four separate charges to, you know, throw him in jail, they were covering up Biden’s visible cognitive decline (their media covered for them). They convicted Trump of a felony, took his mug shot.

Joe Biden finally exposed his cognitive decline for all to see at a June debate.

That embarrassed George Clooney, who had just been seen with a record-breaking fundraiser that took in millions. He posts an op-ed in the New York Times to push out Old Joe. Then, there is a palace coup because Biden, the duly elected primary winner who elbowed out all competition from any Democrat who might challenge him, refused to step aside.

He loves Joe Biden, but the raising money guy and movie star has decided that “we” need a new nominee, not the people, not the voters, but the ruling elite who control the Democratic Party. That is the single most undemocratic thing I’ve seen in my lifetime. But oh, just you wait, it gets worse.

Next, they install his Veep, Kamala Harris, who is, in no way, prepared for this gig. She does her best, but they lose to Trump. Why? Because they had nothing to sell but fear (then and now). When you have gone through all the worst words: racist/rapist/criminal/felon/reality-TV star/bully/dictator/Nazi/fascist – you can justify anything you do. We’re saving Democracy, they cry, by completely destroying it. We’re saving the world from a fascist, they bleat, all the while behaving like fascists.

Cancel culture, the climate of fear, judging everyone by the color of their skin or what words they use, IS more like fascism. What happened to me over the last five years or so, as I was bullied, stalked, harassed, and ultimately destroyed, was that I refused to conform. Then, and now. Fascists can’t abide that. It’s conform or else. That’s not the Trump side. I am expected to go along with the status quo — OR ELSE.

The truth is that the most powerful people in the country LOST THE ELECTION. They lost to Trump twice. That is a humiliation on par with George McGovern losing in a landslide to Richard Nixon. Only somehow this is worse. They didn’t listen to the people, much less respect their vote.

But to continually lie to the people — to young people – that “fascism has taken hold” is beyond comprehension.

All I can do is recall this scene from A Fish Called Wanda.

Democracy happened to the Democrats, not fascism. The working class voted for representation to boot the ruling class out of power. Hollywood is in a hell of its own making because it’s not Trump they fear. It’s their own side. They’re afraid of the activists and the scolds. That’s why the writing sucks. That’s why most of the movies are unwatchable.

They are facing an existential crisis, not because of Trump but because of the pressures of the free market — NOT FASCISM. Do you think a fascist would allow people on TikTok to beat the drum for Trump’s assassination? Do you think a fascist would allow all of these crazy people to talk about “blacking out the system”? No fascist would even allow social media. It would be strictly controlled by the state. So far, only the Democrats have attempted to censor free speech on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

I’ll offer up two videos, one is reasonable and more or less from a reasonable person’s point of view:

And this, a reasonable person from the Right:

In a fascist state, no opposition is allowed. Read that again and absorb it. No opposition, no dissent, no protests, no free speech. Even if Trump fits the definition as a nationalist and someone who wants to “make America great” that doesn’t mean “fascism has taken hold.”

The only kind of fear I’ve ever felt in this country did not come from the Right. It came from the Left. Which side destroyed my career because of how I voted? Which side has made artists comply with mandates? There is no comparison. But even as crazy as the Left is, as totalitarian as they are in practice, even the Democrats aren’t fascists.

Fascism requires the full power of society to support that leader. We do not have that with Trump. We have exactly the opposite and have had for the last ten years. All of the power in this country — cultural, corporate, institutional, educational — was in support of Barack Obama and formed the “resistance” to work in opposition to Trump. It was not by force, however. It was by blind love. The end result is the same.

Trump is doing what he can do within the limits of the law and the Constitution. They won’t tell you that on the Left. In fact, they’ll tell you exactly the opposite to keep you shaking and terrified every day of your life. They do this for only one reason: power. They need your vote. They need your clicks and views. But it is destroying the fabric of our society because it is a delusion.

True, he’s signing an executive order to remove mail-in balloting, but that was always a Democrat thing. Jimmy Carter said it would mean elections would no longer be honest. It was the Right who always relied on mail-in ballots. Until now. It’s flipped because the Democrats have all of the money and all of the influence.

Cleaning up the streets of DC is not “fascism.” Gavin Newsom did it in Los Angeles and in San Francisco to prepare for China’s visit. You might not like it as policy, so then you find candidates who support what you believe in, and you make the best case for them without lying and going all the way to a very serious word like “fascism.”

Mass deportations might be inhumane and hard to watch, but even that isn’t fascism. They would simply be shot on the spot, as would everyone protesting them, in a fascist state.

And if you think defunding NPR and PBS, or taking over the Kennedy Center and trying to give some culture back to the half of the country that has been starved of it for at least a decade, probably more, then you are beyond foolish. You might not like what he is doing, but he’s doing what those who voted for him wanted him to do: represent them.

But it’s less about government for me and more about what has happened to art after so many creative people were afflicted with the mass delusion, and thus, can’t write or tell honest stories for everyone. They have to write exclusively for those trapped inside the bunker with them.

Art can’t exist inside an insulated, isolated bubble full of people who believe things that aren’t true.

It is unseemly for the people with all of the cultural power who have shut out half the country for ten years to demonize them, dehumanize them, and continue to treat them like the enemy. It’s wrong. However, it has also destroyed the business, purely and simply. The way forward is out of this madness and back to sanity.

So no, Michael Schneider, fascism has not “taken hold” in any way, shape, or form. It is your inability to accept change and the loss of power that comes with change that has happened to you.

Unfortunately, what has happened to the Left at the hands of craven politicians, algorithms, and social media is mass psychosis. Described this way by Grok:

Shared Delusions : Widespread belief in ideas or narratives that are demonstrably false or irrational, often reinforced by group dynamics.

: Widespread belief in ideas or narratives that are demonstrably false or irrational, often reinforced by group dynamics. Heightened Emotionality : Intense fear, anxiety, or anger that spreads through a population, overriding critical thinking.

: Intense fear, anxiety, or anger that spreads through a population, overriding critical thinking. Loss of Individual Reasoning : Conformity to group narratives, with individuals suppressing personal doubts to align with the collective.

: Conformity to group narratives, with individuals suppressing personal doubts to align with the collective. Social Polarization : Us-versus-them mentality, where dissenters are ostracized or vilified.

: Us-versus-them mentality, where dissenters are ostracized or vilified. Obsessive Focus : Fixation on a single narrative or threat, often amplified by media or authority figures.

: Fixation on a single narrative or threat, often amplified by media or authority figures. Suggestibility : Increased susceptibility to propaganda or emotionally charged messaging, leading to uncritical acceptance of ideas.

: Increased susceptibility to propaganda or emotionally charged messaging, leading to uncritical acceptance of ideas. Cognitive Dissonance: Ignoring or rationalizing evidence that contradicts the group belief.

You might say the same applies to the Right, but these are not two equal sides. The Left (with the exceptions of what Trump can change on his own) controls all culture. For them to be in a state of mass delusion or mass psychosis means they can’t tell good stories anymore.

So why am I doing this? Why am I writing this when I know that I should really just shut up and please the “fascists” who demand compliance? Because I can’t stand mass delusion, especially now. It’s time to move on. It’s time to turn the page. If you dislike Trump, consider finding better candidates with more effective policies and vote for them instead. But don’t complain because the American people decided they had had enough and voted all of you out.

Also, you dilute the meaning of the word “fascism” when you throw it around like that. You confuse the young, and they really need to know what words actually mean.

Feel free to disagree with me, but any kind of extreme abuse or harassment will be deleted and banned. I mostly support your opinions, but when it comes to personal attacks, I will take the fascist route on my own website. I’m not getting paid enough (or at all) to take that kind of abuse.