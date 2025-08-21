Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Ronan Day-Lewis directs Anemone, which also stars Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

Ronan Day-Lewis is the son of Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller, and thus, is the grandson of Arthur Miller and poet and author, Cecil Day-Lewis and actress Jill Angela Henriette Balcon. He’s practically royalty.

The dude was always going to land on his feet. People wonder why nepotism rages so hard now – my theory is that it thrives in a class-based society. America didn’t used to be but has become one over the past 15, 20 years as the majority of the country was shut out and a new aristocracy formed, insulated itself from the rest of the country. That is probably why. But either which way, that doesn’t mean he isn’t talented or the movie isn’t good.

It just means that having a name or a genetic advantage helps you launch. But what you do with it after that is up to you. I expect Anemone will be like his paintings – moody and abstract. Daniel Day-Lewis is so beloved — three Best Actor Oscars to prove it — that there is a chance he gets in for this too. It will have to be watchable.

Day-Lewis made a name for himself earlier with his paintings, from this story back in 2023: