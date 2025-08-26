Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

It looks like Will Arnett is delving into his personal life a bit with Is This Thing On?

IS THIS THING ON? A new film from Bradley Cooper, starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern. The #NYFF63 closing night selection, only in theaters this December. #IsThisThingOn

As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.

CAST: Will Arnett, Laura Dern, Andra Day, Bradley Cooper, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Scott Icenogle

Will Arnett was married to Amy Poehler from 2003-2016 until they broke up and had to co-parent. This appears to be some kind of autobiographical telling of the breakup of their marriage, with Laura Dern as Poehler stand-in.