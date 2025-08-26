Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

You know a movie will be good when the trailer makes you cry. A return to form for Chloé Zhao to immerse a story in the natural world, as she is obviously doing here. Shakespeare’s wife was pregnant before they married. He spent much of his time away writing plays. His son, Hamnet, who was a twin of Judith, died at the age of 11. This story imagines how the play Hamlet was inspired by it, even if scholars don’t think that’s true. It is a subjective telling of the lives of Shakespeare’s family.

The women were not schooled and were mostly illiterate. So even if he could write the plays, his wife could not read them. But that is why seeing them performed would be such a miraculous experience. Shakespeare’s brilliant writing resonates today because it attempted to get at the truth of human nature while dressed up in beautiful poetry.

Directed by: Chloé Zhao

Screenplay by: Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

Based on the novel by MAGGIE O’FARRELL

Producers: Liza Marshall, p.g.a., Pippa Harris, p.g.a., Nicolas Gonda, p.g.a., Sam Mendes, p.g.a., Steven Spielberg, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Kristie Macosko Krieger, Chloé Zhao, Laurie Borg

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn

Synopsis: From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, HAMNET tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Shakespeare in Love remains one of my all time favorite movies with one of the greatest endings of any movie ever. How Romeo and Juliet is woven into it makes it all the better. I expect the same will be true with Hamnet.

Here are some screenshots: