You know a movie will be good when the trailer makes you cry. A return to form for Chloé Zhao to immerse a story in the natural world, as she is obviously doing here. Shakespeare’s wife was pregnant before they married. He spent much of his time away writing plays. His son, Hamnet, who was a twin of Judith, died at the age of 11. This story imagines how the play Hamlet was inspired by it, even if scholars don’t think that’s true. It is a subjective telling of the lives of Shakespeare’s family.
The women were not schooled and were mostly illiterate. So even if he could write the plays, his wife could not read them. But that is why seeing them performed would be such a miraculous experience. Shakespeare’s brilliant writing resonates today because it attempted to get at the truth of human nature while dressed up in beautiful poetry.
Shakespeare in Love remains one of my all time favorite movies with one of the greatest endings of any movie ever. How Romeo and Juliet is woven into it makes it all the better. I expect the same will be true with Hamnet.
