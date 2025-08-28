Our two new writers, Jeremy Jentzen and Scott Kernen, joined me for what we hope will be a weekly podcast. For the first episode, we talk Telluride, using Michael Patterson’s predictions for tomorrow’s announcement, as follows:
1) Hamnet/Zhao
2) It Was Just an Accident/Panahi
3) Sentimental Value/Trier
4) Ballad of a Small Player/Berger
5) The Secret Agent/Filho
6) Nouvelle Vague/Linklater
7) Bugonia/Lanthimos
8) Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
9) The History of Sound/Hermanus
10) Jay Kelly/Baumbach
11) Tuner/Roher
12) The Mastermind/Reichardt
13) Cover-Up/Poitras
14) Ghost Elephants/Herzog
15) Hamlet/Karia
16) Pillion/Lighton
17) La Grazia/Sorrentino
18) Resurrection/Bi Gan
19) Blue Moon/Linklater
20) The American Revolution/Burns
21) Merle Haggard: Highway 99/Hawke
22) Secret Oscar Isaac Documentary/???
23) The Young Mother’s Home/Dardennes Brothers
24) A Private Life/Zlotowski
25) Urchin/Dickinson
Hope you enjoy the podcast.