Our two new writers, Jeremy Jentzen and Scott Kernen, joined me for what we hope will be a weekly podcast. For the first episode, we talk Telluride, using Michael Patterson’s predictions for tomorrow’s announcement, as follows:

1) Hamnet/Zhao

2) It Was Just an Accident/Panahi

3) Sentimental Value/Trier

4) Ballad of a Small Player/Berger

5) The Secret Agent/Filho

6) Nouvelle Vague/Linklater

7) Bugonia/Lanthimos

8) Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

9) The History of Sound/Hermanus

10) Jay Kelly/Baumbach

11) Tuner/Roher

12) The Mastermind/Reichardt

13) Cover-Up/Poitras

14) Ghost Elephants/Herzog

15) Hamlet/Karia

16) Pillion/Lighton

17) La Grazia/Sorrentino

18) Resurrection/Bi Gan

19) Blue Moon/Linklater

20) The American Revolution/Burns

21) Merle Haggard: Highway 99/Hawke

22) Secret Oscar Isaac Documentary/???

23) The Young Mother’s Home/Dardennes Brothers

24) A Private Life/Zlotowski

25) Urchin/Dickinson

Hope you enjoy the podcast.

