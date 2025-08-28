Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

SHOW:

A PRIVATE LIFE (d. Rebecca Zlotowski, France, 2025)

(d. Rebecca Zlotowski, France, 2025) ASK E. JEAN (d. Ivy Meeropol, U.S., 2025)

(d. Ivy Meeropol, U.S., 2025) BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER (d. Edward Berger, Hong Kong/Macau, 2025)

(d. Edward Berger, Hong Kong/Macau, 2025) BLUE MOON (d. Richard Linklater, U.S./Ireland, 2025)

(d. Richard Linklater, U.S./Ireland, 2025) BUGONIA (d. Yorgos Lanthimos, U.K., 2025)

(d. Yorgos Lanthimos, U.K., 2025) COVER-UP (d. Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, U.S., 2025)

(d. Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, U.S., 2025) EVERYWHERE MAN: THE LIVES AND TIMES OF PETER ASHER (d. Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller, U.S./U.K., 2025)

(d. Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller, U.S./U.K., 2025) GHOST ELEPHANTS (d. Werner Herzog, Angola/Namibia/U.S., 2025)

(d. Werner Herzog, Angola/Namibia/U.S., 2025) H IS FOR HAWK (d. Philippa Lowthorpe, U.K./U.S., 2025)

(d. Philippa Lowthorpe, U.K./U.S., 2025) HAMLET (d. Aneil Karia, U.K., 2025)

(d. Aneil Karia, U.K., 2025) HAMNET (d. Chloé Zhao, U.K., 2025)

(d. Chloé Zhao, U.K., 2025) HIGHWAY 99 A DOUBLE ALBUM (d. Ethan Hawke, U.S., 2025)

(d. Ethan Hawke, U.S., 2025) IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU (d. Mary Bronstein, U.S., 2025)

(d. Mary Bronstein, U.S., 2025) IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT (d. Jafar Panahi, Iran/France/Luxembourg, 2025)

(d. Jafar Panahi, Iran/France/Luxembourg, 2025) JAY KELLY (d. Noah Baumbach, Italy/U.K./U.S., 2025)

(d. Noah Baumbach, Italy/U.K./U.S., 2025) KARL (d. Nick Hooker, U.K., 2025)

(d. Nick Hooker, U.K., 2025) LA GRAZIA (d. Paolo Sorrentino, Italy, 2025)

(d. Paolo Sorrentino, Italy, 2025) LOST IN THE JUNGLE (d. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Juan Camilo Cruz, U.S./Colombia, 2025)

(d. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Juan Camilo Cruz, U.S./Colombia, 2025) LUMIÈRE, LE CINÉMA (d. Thierry Frémaux, France, 2024)

(d. Thierry Frémaux, France, 2024) MAN ON THE RUN (d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2025)

(d. Morgan Neville, U.S., 2025) NOUVELLE VAGUE (d. Richard Linklater, France, 2025)

(d. Richard Linklater, France, 2025) PILLION (d. Harry Lighton, U.K., 2025)

(d. Harry Lighton, U.K., 2025) S ENTIMENTAL VALUE (d. Joachim Trier, Norway/France/Denmark/Germany, 2025)

(d. Joachim Trier, Norway/France/Denmark/Germany, 2025) SHIFTY (d. Adam Curtis, U.K., 2025)

(d. Adam Curtis, U.K., 2025) SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE (d. Scott Cooper, U.S., 2025)

(d. Scott Cooper, U.S., 2025) SUMMER TOUR (d. Mischa Richter, U.S., 2025)

(d. Mischa Richter, U.S., 2025) THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt, U.S., 2025)

(d. Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt, U.S., 2025) THE BEND IN THE RIVER (d. Robb Moss, U.S., 2025)

(d. Robb Moss, U.S., 2025) THE CYCLE OF LOVE (d. Orlando von Einsiedel, U.K./India/Sweden, 2025)

(d. Orlando von Einsiedel, U.K./India/Sweden, 2025) THE HISTORY OF SOUND (d. Oliver Hermanus, U.S., 2025)

(d. Oliver Hermanus, U.S., 2025) THE MASTERMIND (d. Kelly Reichardt, U.S., 2025)

(d. Kelly Reichardt, U.S., 2025) THE NEW YORKER AT 100 (d. Marshall Curry, U.S., 2025)

(d. Marshall Curry, U.S., 2025) THE RESERVE (d. Pablo Pérez Lombardini, Mexico/Qatar, 2025)

(d. Pablo Pérez Lombardini, Mexico/Qatar, 2025) THE SECRET AGENT (d. Kleber Mendonça Filho, Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany, 2025)

(d. Kleber Mendonça Filho, Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany, 2025) THIS IS NOT A DRILL (d. Oren Jacoby, U.S., 2025)

(d. Oren Jacoby, U.S., 2025) TUNER (d. Daniel Roher, U.S./Canada, 2025)

(d. Daniel Roher, U.S./Canada, 2025) URCHIN (d. Harris Dickinson, U.K., 2025)

The following short films will screen in the main program:

ALL THE EMPTY ROOMS (d. Joshua Seftel, U.S., 2025)

(d. Joshua Seftel, U.S., 2025) ALL THE WALLS CAME DOWN (d. Ondi Timoner, U.S., 2025)

(d. Ondi Timoner, U.S., 2025) LAST DAYS ON LAKE TRINITY (d. Charlotte Cooley, U.S., 2025)

(d. Charlotte Cooley, U.S., 2025) SALLIE’S ASHES (d. Brennan Robideaux, U.S., 2025)

(d. Brennan Robideaux, U.S., 2025) SONG OF MY CITY (d. David C. Roberts, U.S., 2025)

Each year Telluride Film Festival pays tribute to individuals whose artistry has significantly contributed to the art of cinema. The 2025 Silver Medallion will be presented to Oscar-nominated writer/director Noah Baumbach (with JAY KELLY); Oscar-nominated actor/writer/director Ethan Hawke (with BLUE MOON, HIGHWAY 99 A DOUBLE ALBUM); and award-winning Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi (with IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT). Programs will include a compilation of clips, an on-stage interview and a screening of the recipient’s new work.

Telluride Film Festival is proud to announce Emmy- and Academy Award–winning producer and filmmaker Ezra Edelman as this year’s Guest Director. A cherished Festival tradition, the Guest Director program invites a distinguished artist to curate a special selection of films, offering audiences a fresh lens through which to explore cinema history.

Edelman, acclaimed for his Academy Award–winning documentary O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA, brings his distinctive voice and passion for storytelling to the Festival with a handpicked selection of films. His curated program is presented in partnership with Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the Festival’s proud sponsor of the Guest Director section this year.

ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN (d. Alan J. Pakula, U.S., 1976)

(d. Alan J. Pakula, U.S., 1976) MALCOLM X (d. Spike Lee, U.S., 1992)

(d. Spike Lee, U.S., 1992) NETWORK (d. Sidney Lumet, U.S., 1976)

(d. Sidney Lumet, U.S., 1976) RASHOMON (d. Akira Kurosawa, Japan, 1950)

(d. Akira Kurosawa, Japan, 1950) THE INSIDER (d. Michael Mann, U.S., 1999)

“It is almost impossible to detect themes across culture at the moment given the absolutely fractured nature of our world,” remarks Festival director Julie Huntsinger. “Certainly, filmmakers are talking about myriad subjects. At Telluride though, there always seems to be a thread of beautiful humanism in the stories told and this year is no different. At the heart of every one of them is the essence of humanity that is profoundly illuminating and beautiful, even if they’re also heartbreaking. We’re thrilled with what these filmmakers are sharing and proud to welcome back some old friends as well as new voices. Long live cinema, long live the theatrical experience.”

TFF annually celebrates a hero of cinema who preserves, honors, and presents important, meaningful films. British Producer Tessa Ross will be recognized with the Festival’s Special Medallion, at the presentation of BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER.

We are delighted to welcome new sponsor Google to Telluride Film Festival’s shorts section, Filmmakers of Tomorrow, which includes Student Prints, screening six films from the best in student-produced work from around the globe; and Calling Cards, screening ten exceptional new works by promising filmmakers.

Telluride Film Festival’s Education Programs present students with the opportunity to experience film as an art form and to expand participants’ worldviews through film screenings and filmmaker discussions, including:

Student Symposium – an immersive seminar for graduate and undergraduate students, underwritten by Golden Globes Foundation

– an immersive seminar for graduate and undergraduate students, underwritten by City Lights Project – pairing high school students and teachers with Festival films and guests, made possible by the Artemis Rising Foundation

– pairing high school students and teachers with Festival films and guests, made possible by the FilmLAB – leading filmmakers meet with American Film Institute Fellows

– leading filmmakers meet with Fellows FilmSCHOLAR – program for young critics and scholars in partnership with University of Wisconsin

Backlot, Telluride’s intimate screening room featuring behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers will screen the following programs, all free and open to the public:

ALL I HAD WAS NOTHINGNESS (d. Guillaume Ribot, France, 2025)

(d. Guillaume Ribot, France, 2025) CAROL & JOY (d. Nathan Silver, U.S., 2025)

(d. Nathan Silver, U.S., 2025) CHAPLIN: SPIRIT OF THE TRAMP (d. Carmen Chaplin, Spain/U.K./Netherlands, 2024)

(d. Carmen Chaplin, Spain/U.K./Netherlands, 2024) EARTH TO MICHAEL (d. Nico López-Alegría, ZZ, U.S., 2025)

(d. Nico López-Alegría, ZZ, U.S., 2025) ELIE WIESEL: SOUL ON FIRE (d. Oren Rudavsky, U.S., 2024)

(d. Oren Rudavsky, U.S., 2024) KING HAMLET (d. Elvira Lind, U.S./Denmark, 2025)

(d. Elvira Lind, U.S./Denmark, 2025) MEGADOC (d. Mike Figgis, U.S./U.K., 2025)

(d. Mike Figgis, U.S./U.K., 2025) SHOOTING (d. Netalie Braun, Israel, 2025)

(d. Netalie Braun, Israel, 2025) THE GOLDEN SPURTLE (d. Constantine Costi, U.K./Australia, 2025)

(d. Constantine Costi, U.K./Australia, 2025) THEIR EYES (d. Nicolas Gourault, France, 2025)

Telluride Film Festival’s Talking Heads programs allow attendees to go behind the scenes with the Festival’s special guests. The Conversations series, sponsored by Indian Paintbrush, is devoted to cinema and culture. The outdoor Noon Seminars feature a panel of guests discussing a wide range of film topics. These programs are free and open to the public.

Special Screenings and Festivities include:

CAVE OF FORGOTTEN DREAMS 3D 2025: Restoration and Recreation (d. Werner Herzog, France/Canada/U.S./U.K./Germany, 2010)

(d. Werner Herzog, France/Canada/U.S./U.K./Germany, 2010) LEARNING TO FLY (d. Max Lowe, U.S./France/Switzerland/Italy/China/Hong Kong, 2025)

(d. Max Lowe, U.S./France/Switzerland/Italy/China/Hong Kong, 2025) STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE! (d. Carl Dean, Tia Lessin, U.S., 2025)

(d. Carl Dean, Tia Lessin, U.S., 2025) 4K restoration of THE GOLD RUSH (d. Charles Chaplin, U.S., 1925)

(d. Charles Chaplin, U.S., 1925) The New Yorker At 100: A Gallery Exhibition, a curation of cinema-inspired cover art and cartoons from The New Yorker ’s iconic archives

a curation of cinema-inspired cover art and cartoons from ’s iconic archives Festival Poster Signing with Daniel Clowes

with Truth Be Told: Journalism and Filmmaking in the 21 st Century, a Special Panel presented by Turner Classic Movies

a Special Panel presented by Behind The Lens: AI and Filmmaking, presented by Google

presented by The SHOW App, sponsored by CRITERION

sponsored by Audi Drive Experiences, all weekend

TFF is honored to feature some of the world’s most renowned consumer and entertainment brands and to engage a vibrant philanthropic community of passionate and committed donors. Together, they play a dynamic role in the life of the Festival and underscore TFF’s commitment to quality, adventure, and distinction in the art of cinema. With great excitement TFF welcomes to the SHOW new major partners, Barco, with all screenings at the Palm Theater presented in stunning Laser by Barco projection, goodr supporting our hardworking SHOWcorps community, and HOKA enhancing the Labor Day Picnic. We are deeply appreciative of our many continuing partnerships including Audi as Exclusive Automotive Partner, Mandarin Oriental as Worldwide Hospitality Partner, MUBI at the Sheridan Opera House, National Geographic Documentary Films at the Chuck Jones Cinema plus sponsoring the Opening Night Feed, Panavision as Festival Camera, and we remain exceptionally proud to enjoy Meyer Sound‘s extraordinary audio experience at the Galaxy, a venue sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios, and the Werner Herzog Theatre, sponsored by Netflix.

“We are filled with gratitude for the many enduring partnerships and passionate individuals who have shaped our journey and are delighted to welcome inspiring new collaborators into the Telluride Film Festival family,” says Huntsinger. “As we launch the 52nd edition, the generosity of our corporate, institutional, and philanthropic supporters continues to guide our way forward. With major construction now in motion on our permanent home in the historic Nugget Building, our capital campaign is entering its most vital stretch.”

The Nugget Project represents a bold new chapter for the Telluride Film Festival, ensuring that the art of cinema and the joy of gathering in theaters will thrive well into the future. This landmark initiative will establish a year-round cultural home at the historic Nugget Building—designed to nurture creativity, spark learning, bring our community together, and inspire future generations to fall in love with movies. The new center will include dedicated space for artist residencies, expanded educational programming, community events, and the cutting-edge Atmos Nugget Theater. This vision is being realized through the remarkable support of longtime partners Dolby and Meyer Sound, together with the generosity of Harkness Screens and Salter.