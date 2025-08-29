Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Brief one for today, but I’m just glad to finally be here. It’s always an adventure travelling through mountains, and several areas to finally reach what I would call paradise for cinephiles. Telluride, Colorado is one of the most beautiful places one could possibly visit, and turning the small town into an exhibit of cinematic accomplishments is commendable every year.

Getting the festival passes and walking around town allows for exploration into what Telluride itself has to offer outside of the films, and it’s always an adventure, meeting new people, buying new clothing or items, or simply walking down the streets, just feels different compared to other places.

The programs and books that were given at the Pass pick up areas highlight how rigorous the scheduling truly is for the fest. Tomorrow night consists of Deliver Me From Nowhere at the Herzog, and then a mad dash to the Palm theater for Hamnet, with the unannounced patron screening prior to both of them. I will offer thoughts on every film I see at the end of every day through a journal entry, this one being more of an “introduction” of some sorts.

The Patrons brunch is tomorrow, and that will no doubt be a place not only for a ton of pictures with famous people in this industry, but a chance at getting the feeling for what people are looking forward to the most in this edition of the Telluride Film Festival.

With reviews pouring in for Lanthimos’s Bugonia and Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, one must truly wonder what each film has to offer regardless of what the international critics are suggesting. It feels wrong to update predictions significantly after just a handful of reviews, so outside of swapping Baumbach out for Zhao (as alluded to on our podcast, found here) I won’t be changing much until after the fest is over, though initial thoughts and Oscar prospects will still be mentioned in immediate reactions.

It’s going to be a crazy ride, best to sit back and prepare for it.

