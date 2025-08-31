Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Telluride Day 2: Seeing familiar faces and watching films

Day 2 of the Telluride Film Festival, being the largest in terms of quantity, was quite significant and offered a variety of different films and experiences. Let’s talk about each one.

Before seeing Ballad of a Small Player, it was a pleasure to run into Sherri Stalford a friend of mine on Twitter (X) and a delightful person to talk to.

When it comes to Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player, here are my thoughts below

Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player is another interesting and captivating directorial effort by the filmmaker, who is quickly convincing the general public that he can be solid in every genre. Elevated by a strong Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, one can’t help but get invested in the gambling narrative.

Although somewhat of a narrative that becomes hard to take fully seriously due to its twists and turns, especially with some plot choices near the end, the execution of it all is solid enough to recommend it to virtually everyone. I would even go as far as to say it’s better than his All Quiet on the Western Front, far less “in your face.” Definitely recommend it.

Score: 8/10

Following this, I saw Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which was followed by a Q&A with Springsteen himself.

Here are my thoughts on the film:

Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere really took me by surprise. Less of a traditional biopic and more of an exploration of this complex individual’s mindset during one of the most turbulent periods of their life. Cooper’s adaptation of the book and story structure is remarkably solid, as is his filmmaking, which employs non-chronological storytelling that adds depth to the context and themes he is attempting to convey. The technical aspects also stick out, with the editing and sound work being utilized in a fascinating way.

However, it really is the ensemble cast that everyone, including yours truly, will remember long after seeing the film. It isn’t just Allen White who sticks out, but Strong and Graham also make it all worthwhile. This is going to be a big hit, and considering how down-to-earth the entire presentation is, it’s definitely a musical “biopic” that deserves the attention and acclaim.

Score: 8/10

Before seeing Jay Kelly and the tribute to Noah Baumbach, I ran into Scott Menzel, who, everyone knows, is in charge of the Hollywood Creative Alliance. I was glad to have run into him.

Here are my thoughts on Jay Kelly, which was preceded by a tribute to Baumbach featuring Laura Dern and Adam Sandler.

Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly is a fascinating experiment from Baumbach. Easily his most ambitious work, one that channels Bergman and Allen to a degree that works in some areas but falters in others. The cinematography and score are used effectively, even if the pacing is inconsistent, and are a major detriment to the project’s overall effectiveness.

Mortimer and Baumbach’s script touches upon major themes such as introspection, existentialism, and what is truly important in one’s life; even if it isn’t entirely successful in these explorations, it’s done in a way that feels organic and original. Baumbach’s filmmaking is also sharp, not losing his signature style while still feeling bold and bigger.

Clooney and Sandler, along with a large ensemble, contribute to the film’s success. One truly cares about these individuals and wants good things to happen to them, while still allowing these people to make mistakes and be human.

It’s far from perfect and goes on WAY too long, but worth seeing for the aspects that work.

Score: 8/10

Following this, I saw a late-night screening of Lanthimos’s Bugonia, and here are my thoughts on it.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite is a fascinating, if uneven, portrayal of a range of subjects, from conspiracy theories and mental illness to the perception of science by ordinary minds. Led by a strong Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone (with Aidan Delbis as a standout) one truly falls in love with each character in their own way, leading to a story that becomes increasingly unpredictable and multilayered.

This is Lanthimos at his most unhinged, not attempting to appeal to the masses, and going all out. Although not necessarily the most successful of his outings, it’s not trying to be. With the technical aspects at his and Will Tracy’s full storytelling level, one can become fully engrossed in the presentation and narrative. Very complex, not for everybody, but solid.

Score: 8/10

It might seem a bit redundant, but each film I saw was relatively strong, if not what I would consider “masterful” or “undeniable.” For Sunday, I intend to see Trier’s Sentimental Value, Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident, and Del Toro’s Frankenstein (a Telluride surprise).

If you want to follow me on Twitter (x), the link is here

If you want to follow me on Letterboxd, the link is here