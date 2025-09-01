Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Now that the flurry of Venice and Telluride has subsided, we can take a look at the race in terms of where it stands now. There is still Toronto and New York, not to mention the AFI. There are still big-budget films like One Battle After Another, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Wicked for Good, and The Housemaid, as well as other anticipated titles like Marty Supreme, The Lost Bus. We don’t know where these films will land, so we’ll keep them aside for now. One Battle starts screening this week, and we’ll have a better idea of how it plays. But the others are months away.

The most significant event was Hamnet in Telluride. If you haven’t yet read Clarence Moye’s write-up of it, you should. He was in the room where it happened and explains why the movie transcends the usual “TDS” — Telluride Derangement Syndrome. That’s the affliction that hits all festival goers in that thin air, those beautiful mountains, and that rich smell of coffee, as all those well-educated, wealthy people gathered in one place to see movies for the first time ever do strange things to our perceptions.

But Hamnet, he insists, is the “real deal.” In some ways, I write this assessment as if in a dark room, feeling my way around for recognizable shapes. I did not attend Telluride this year, but instead watched the reactions and Tweets of Others. That filled me with part-longing and part irritation. Shut up already, I wanted to say, but I also know this is only the beginning. Toronto will bring a fresh crop of hot takes and emotional reactions to Hamnet — which I predict will win the Audience Award if it plays there.

Oscar ace Steve Pond writes up the festivals as well, and says this about Hamnet:

You can expect more measured reactions to come when the film screens more at sea level, but it’s likely to get another rapturous reaction at the fan-heavy Toronto Film Festival next weekend, and to come out of the first batch of fall festivals as the presumptive leader. That’s a very difficult position to maintain for the six-and-a-half months between now and the Oscars, but two movies have done it in recent years: “Oppenheimer” in 2023 and “Nomadland” (by, um, Chloé Zhao) in 2020.

Right you are, Steve. However, these things are unlike the others. Hamnet would be, I’d say, more along the lines of The King’s Speech, perhaps, or The Artist in terms of films people love at the beginning and keep loving …this is a new Academy, however, and in recent years they haven’t gone for the hothouse flower, the most ‘Oscar-y’ movie.

Oppenheimer might have been made to win Oscars, but it was made to win audiences even more. Perhaps a little of both. Did anyone think Sean Baker made an “Oscar movie” with Anora? No. Or Everything Everywhere All At Once? No. These are distinctive films that found their popularity through word of mouth and audiences, rather than tastemakers — I’d guess.

Like Steve, I haven’t yet seen Hamnet, so I don’t have a way of discussing it except to say that I am in the midst of an absolutely amazing book. The theme of it seems abundantly clear to me. It is about how the ordinary struggles of daily life, especially among the invisible mothers and those who do the hardest work, are often ignored, while the individual who wrote great plays is revered, worshipped, and remembered. That’s why the name William Shakespeare is never mentioned, at least not so far.

And while I appreciate that, I also know that not just anyone could have written Hamlet, and that has to count for something. The question is how this feminist take on Shakespeare’s life will play out more broadly, beyond the rarified air of the Telluride mountains. A Best Picture winner has debuted there since 2016’s Moonlight, almost ten years ago.

As Steve Pond says, can that emotion be sustained? Possibly. With Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes as producers, and Chloé Zhao potentially a history-making repeat winner, I think I could see it. But I have to see the movie.

I find myself once again outside the circle, still bullish on Sinners. It remains the highest, odds-wise, on the Awards Expert app. But that might change, who knows.

While it’s true that it’s hard to imagine the Academy giving a “movie about vampires” and a horror film the big prize, I think that Sinners goes deeper than that. While it’s true that there will always be resentment among white voters at yet another film that depicts racism, in this case, it is less about that and more about the history of music — where did Robert Johnson’s inspiration come from? Did he really strike a deal with the Devil at the Crossroads? Or did it come from something else?

While Sinners isn’t overtly about Robert Johnson, it’s impossible not to see his story woven throughout in brilliant ways. The history of the origins of the blues in America, born directly from Black Americans in the Deep South, is a remarkable story. That it was an original script, filmed on large format, intended to bring audiences back to the theater only adds to its strength, in my opinion.

Does that mean it will win? No, but it’s hard for me not to see a movie like that as a loser. If it does lose, I think the movie that gains is Hamnet. Not to put too fine a point on it, but a woman of color beating a Black director, who would be the first Black director to win in 98 years of Oscar history, is doable.

Every time I try to remember the title of Jay Kelly, Michael Clayton pops into my head. That movie has a rising narrative that goes something like this: it didn’t do well in Venice. Critics didn’t like it, to the point where pundits were already scratching it off the list. But then was reborn in the mountains of Telluride, with no mention as to why that might be. No, it isn’t that the film portrays Clooney as “the piece of shit the world revolves around,” but rather that in Telluride, there are other factors at play, such as sitting in the movie with Adam Sandler and observing how much people there love Clooney.

But here’s the thing. Netflix will get that movie in. They got Marriage Story in and yes, it was raved up one side and down the other, this movie is about more than just a couple breaking up. Again, I’m reaching around in a dark room trying to find recognizable shapes here because I haven’t yet seen it.

Netflix has the following films in the race:

Jay Kelly

Frankenstein

A House of Dynamite

Ballad of a Small Player

The only one of these that has any chance of Best Picture is Jay Kelly. In my opinion, Netflix suffers from giving artists too much money and too much creative freedom. There has to be some discipline involved to make the greatest movies. If you aren’t already self-disciplined, then a movie from Netflix is likely to be too indulgent — murder your darlings, as they say.

Without factoring in any movies coming up, I’d rank Best Picture like this:

Sinners

Hamnet

Sentimental Value

Jay Kelly

Weapons

It Was Just An Accident

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Bugonia

The Testament of Ann Lee

At the moment, my Best Picture predictions on the Awards Expert App look like this:

Sinners

Hamnet

Sentimental Value

Wicked: For Good

Jay Kelly

Weapons

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

One Battle After Another

It Was Just an Accident

Avatar: Fire and Ash

With After the Hunt and Rental Family coming in 11, 12.

For Best Actor, my current list:

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

And for Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Julia Roberts, After The Hunt

With Amanda Seyfried a close 6th for The Testament of Ann Lee

Supporting Actor

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked: For Good

Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Ayo Edebiri, After the Hunt

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman

We’ll be doing a podcast tomorrow with Scott Kernen and Jeremy Jentzen to discuss all things Telluride so stay tuned for that. And remember, nobody knows anything.