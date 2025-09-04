Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The Toronto Film Festival starts today, with many new films screening from all over the world, not to mention the films that have already been screened in Venice and Telluride.

But some films have not yet been seen. Here are my most anticipated:

Roofman – Derek Cianfrance’s film, based on a true story, stars Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, and the trailer has already garnered 12 million views. It will premiere on Saturday, September 6th. Tatum has been transformed for the role and gives him a chance to show what a versatile actor he really is.

The Lost Bus – the Paul Greengrass film starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, also based on a true story about the disastrous fire in Paradise, California and one bus driver’s brave efforts to save a bus full of children. I have had high hopes for this vis-à-vis the Oscars for a while now, but whether it is a hit or miss, we’ll find out tomorrow, Friday, September 5th.

Rental Family – written and directed by Hikari, Rental Family could be a major Oscar contender if all goes well. It is exactly the kind of uplifting story Oscar voters tend to appreciate, with an intersectional appeal as well. The first comment on the trailer seems to say it all. I assume it is sincere and not sarcasm, although with YouTube, you never know: “Finally a movie that explores what humanity needs most right now: a chance to hire Brendan Fraser to come give us a hug and tell us it’s gonna be ok.” Okay, maybe it’s satire. Rental Family screens Saturday, September 6th.

Christy – directed by David Michôd, starring Sydney Sweeney in a transformative role. There isn’t a trailer yet, but everyone is waiting to see what Sweeney does with this role as a female boxer. The following photo appears on the website The Guardian showing a first look of Sweeney in the film: Christy screens Friday, September 5.

The Christophers – a film by Steven Soderbergh starring Michaela Coel and Ian McKellen. This photo was posted in The Guardian’s preview column. It’s a film is “about an artist who has to secretly complete the unfinished work of an ageing great for his greedy estranged children.”

Nuremberg – written and directed by James Vanderbilt, starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek.

It screens beginning September 7.

Finally, the film I’m most dreading because the coverage of it will be unbearable for me personally and that is the documentary on George Orwell. Why am I dreading it? Because 1984 is my favorite book and what we’ve just lived through is like 1984. We had an inside and we had an outside. We had one powerful ruling elite that decided who got to stay and who had to go. We had purges and cancel culture. We had a climate of fear and a culture of silence. We had censorship. We had Newspeak.

Inside that bubble, they mandated language, with the hive mind and the panopticon behaving like Big Brother. These same people are now going to try to shape shift their way into the Right somehow being 1984 because with them, with every movie, every story, every book — all points lead back to their need to be the oppressed with Trump the oppressor.

So nothing about the roll-out of this movie will be, in any way, honest. And that’s a shame. Oh, how I wish we had people who could tell the truth about what our culture has become. But we do not. We don’t even have comedians who will tell the truth. What we have is propaganda, day in and day out telling us what to think about everything.

But now, Orwell will be used as just another tool of the resistance and I honestly can’t bear it. Just watch the trailer above and you’ll see what I mean. It’s obvious. It’s blatant. It’s horrifying. Shame on them. They will absolve themselves and blame everyone else but especially Trump. Orwell will be used as yet another tool of propaganda, as ironic as that is. And not a single reporter who works in Hollywood wil correct the lie.

1984 is not about a politician that lies. It isn’t about a dictator. It isn’t even about fascism. It is about totalitarianism. It is about how utopian ideology is as bad, if not worse, than fascism. That message will never shine through. Orwell will be used by the very people he once warned us about. 1984 isn’t the Trump side. It never was. He never had that kind of power and still doesn’t. Hence, this movie. All they’ve been doing for ten years is trying to convince us that their fantasies about Trump are true. But they aren’t. He’s Goldstein in 1984. And they are the two minutes of hate, pumping it into our veins every single day – using the January 6th footage exactly as the Goldstein segments are used in the book.

Taking Orwell, too, is like the end of the book. They took everything else, why not this. Then, the agonizing reviews by critics, none of whom said a single thing over the past five years, will write their reviews – a cautionary tale, etc.

There are other films that will play that others might be excited for, like Wake Up Dead Man, a third installment of the Knives Out series, but I couldn’t stand the first two so I doubt the third will be any better. To me they are “woke” whodunnits. The Guardian has a good write-up of other buzzy titles.