Five years ago, I was scrolling Twitter (X) as I always do. It was in the middle of Summer, during lockdowns. Everyone was isolated, separated, and online. At least, they were until millions poured into the streets to protest the death of George Floyd. My daughter had to skip the last months of her senior year at college and had her graduation on my balcony in Burbank. We were sewing our own masks, making our own hand sanitizer, and standing six feet apart outside the markets. And then, on Memorial Day Weekend, the whole thing abruptly ended, or so we thought.

Every night there were protests – the largest, or one of the largest, in American history. Did it make sense that so many were protesting, barely wearing masks, flinging their bodies together amid a global pandemic? No. It didn’t. But if you said anything, your career would be over. If you dared complain or talk about any of it, your career would be over.

Jacob Blake was said to have been “unarmed and there to break up a fight” in Kenosha, Wisconsin, before being shot repeatedly by police. It was a false narrative, but one that ripped around the internet. The narrative would not be corrected for months. He was armed with a knife. The violence, the destruction, the loss of businesses, many of them minority-owned, was also a subject no one could talk about or you’d lose your career overnight.

Bari Weiss, hired by the New York Times to diversify a cripplingly biased newsroom, enlisted Senator Tom Cotton to write an op-ed called “Send in the Troops.” A poll had been released showing Americans, by a large majority, supported sending in the military if the protests could not be controlled. And obviously, they could not.

After Cotton’s piece was published, Twitter lost its mind. The staff at the New York Times said they felt “unsafe.” The op-ed, supposedly, “put Black bodies at risk.” The complaints snowballed into a mob swarming Bari Weiss and James Bennett at the Times. The demand was to remove the op-ed. Every person I know on Film Twitter (I won’t name names) was supportive of this absurd witch hunt.

I did what I always do. I stood up for Bari Weiss because she was on the right side of history — publishing an op-ed that reflected the views of the majority of Americans — and the screeching mob was not. The ugly truth was that in what our culture became in 2016 — a fake “resistance,” we were always the empire — meant that a Tom Cotton op-ed was “not allowed.” He was a Republican, and he was not allowed. Over time, the list of people who were not allowed grew longer. It included anyone who committed any sin or thought crime.

It was probably the worst it would ever be in 2020. These people who went along with it want us all to forget it happened, but I’ll never forget it. That year changed my life because the side I was on wasn’t the side that believed in things like free speech or why it’s wrong to dehumanize whole groups of people. I was attacked every time I tried to speak out on anything, but especially the violence in the Summer of 2020. You couldn’t even defend police officers without being called a “racist.”

Everyone I knew on Twitter was cycling the same lies, “it was sloppy reporting,” etc. The truth? They were all buckling under fear and going along with the status quo. But not Bari Weiss and James Bennett. Here is what the Times still has affixed to its op-ed — which is hilarious. May it stay there forever to remind people of their cowardice and what we’ve all just lived through.

The most respectable outlet in the land, so-called, should not have blinked. They should never have coddled their readers. That their readers demanded coddling is largely what has collapsed the empire, from the New York Times to Hollywood.

That night, as Bari Weiss was savaged on Twitter, something in my perception of how things worked was dislodged. It was like the lantern dropping out of the sky in The Truman Show:

It was that moment in Notorious where Ingrid Bergman realizes she’s being poisoned.

And it’s that scene in The Age of Innocence where Daniel Day-Lewis realizes all of New York believes he’s having an affair with Michelle Pfeiffer.

So, the news is being bossed around by a screeching mob on Twitter, and they’re apologizing to their readers for posting an op-ed? None of it felt real. None of it was true. It was what I came to see as the negotiated truth on the Left that was widespread after 2016, perhaps even before. We made reality into what we needed it to be, rather than what it was. We could all see with our own eyes what was happening on the streets and yet, we were being told- amid a global pandemic, because “experts” told us so- that all of this violence and mayhem was necessary because systemic racism was worse. Really? Worse than a pandemic that is hitting Black people especially hard?

So then, suddenly, everything we knew had to be re-ordered — now it was okay to be outside because being outside was suddenly okay, though everyone had to wear masks. The lies kept mounting by the day, and it only got worse heading into the election, and that was when I realized what it had all been for. It was done as political theater, amplified and funded by a “secret cabal” that bragged about it in TIME.

Everything was Newspeak. “Saving democracy” meant killing democracy because the wrong people were voting. The lawn signs that were supposedly against hate were, in fact, about hating anyone who disagreed with the doctrine. After Biden won, all of that madness was institutionalized. After 2020, everything changed. In culture and in government.

We saw them merge in ways we hadn’t seen since the 1950s. Blacklists made a comeback as everyone was supposedly a “racist” or an “election denier” or a “fascist.” Many of the large corporate monopolies that control movie studios were one with the Democratic Party. Even now, Netflix has a deal with the Obamas and donates heavily to the Democrats. It is almost mandated that all be propaganda for one side of the country — the ruling aristocracy.

But none of this was allowed to be said, and still isn’t. At least, inside the bubble. Bari Weiss was not cowed so easily. She wrote a scathing letter of resignation that shall live on in infamy:

Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative.

My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views. They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m “writing about the Jews again.” Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers. My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly “inclusive” one, while others post ax emojis next to my name. Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are.

She started a Substack revolution and encouraged others to speak up and speak out, so I started my own five years ago, in an effort to speak my mind in ways I couldn’t on this site or on Facebook or on Twitter without being mobbed by scolds and viciously attacked day in and day out. But they were always nipping at my heels, spying on me, screenshotting things I said, and tossing them into the churn for more bullying. But the more I’m told to shut up and sit down, the less I want to shut up and sit down. So it went on.

My story won’t have a happy ending, I’m guessing, but Bari Weiss sure has. Her life has been coming up roses ever since she left the Times. She married the brilliant Nellie Bowles, who wrote a must-read book:

They now have two kids together. Her humble Substack became a well-funded enterprise called The Free Press, which is the number one most-read Substack. And it appears as if she is about to become the leading force at CBS News.

From Puck News:

And from The Wrap:

$200 million and control of CBS News is about the best victory lap anyone could take. What a story. What a happy ending.

There are plenty of other titans who have made ground, in my view, and deserve to be elevated and to help shape what has become a collapsed empire in mainstream media.

Some of those who have built independent platforms are Megyn Kelly’s MK Media, Matt Taibbi’s Racket News, Michael Shellenberger’s Public, Walter Kirn (and others’) County Highway, Mark Halperin’s 2-Way. These are thriving media sites that people like me trust far more than we’ve ever trusted CBS, NBC, ABC, or CNN.

What we lived through in the last ten years is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. The worst part about it was that the people ordinarily tasked with speaking out shrank back in fear, like comedians and filmmakers. Only Ari Aster has been willing to come out from among them and attempt to scratch at the sticky layer of delusion and even begin to unpack 2020 and everything that came after.

Late Night Comics Silent on Arrest of Comedian for Tweets

Any word from Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, or any of the late-night hosts that fellow comedian Graham Linehan? I imagine Bill Maher will say something because only he seems to have the stones to have any courage whatsoever in this environment. You won’t find it anywhere else, not even a little bit. It should be in the series The Studio, but it isn’t. It is as protective as everything else. If you coddle the American mind, the American mind expects to be coddled.

The great Lionel Shriver asks, will I be arrested next?

She writes:

In our persecutorial present, plenty of B-listers have fancied portraying themselves as potential targets of vicious left-wing activism. The subtext runs, ‘I’m so brave and controversial that the mob is sure to come for me’. Others claim to have been ‘cancelled’ when someone wrote something forgettably mean about them once – underappreciating the true horror of proper cancellation, such as the monstrous injustice of an accomplished comedy writer’s entire career being utterly savaged over views that ought to be common sense. I’ve sometimes joked – disingenuously, because I like still having a career – that never having been cancelled myself is insulting.

And:

But I also read reports of his arrest on alighting in Heathrow by five armed police officers as potentially ominous news for me personally. This anxiety is for once not the self-aggrandising and melodramatic sort – ‘vanity fear’, if you will – but rational, practical and genuine. If the Met is stalking airports for anyone who’s published a discouraging word about the, to me, deeply disturbing social obsession with transgenderism – even former UK residents who’ve fled Britain’s accelerating illiberalism, as both Linehan and I have – then I am at risk of arrest and detention if not imprisonment should I dare to hop another flight to Heathrow from my new home in Portugal.

Linehan lost everything standing up for kids and for that, he will be my hero for all time. Most people in Hollywood pat themselves on the back and pretend to be brave but they’re not brave. There is nothing brave about being too afraid to stand up and speak out, no matter the cost.

.@Glinner shows up for trial in the UK wearing this sandwich board, just days after being arrested at Heathrow for mean tweets. This man is absolute 🔥. I really hope I get to meet him one day (@genspect conference??), shake his hand & say thank you. pic.twitter.com/RFhVg1y4ZL — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) September 4, 2025

Those who have fled to Europe because of Trump are mostly the wealthy who are part of the ruling class. They love a country that polices speech and has its class system largely intact. What killed the empire and put Trump back in power was that America was not built to be ruled over by an aristocracy, even if they covered it up with virtue signaling. A revolution was always the next step.

Defeating Trump would have been easy for the Democrats if they lived in the real world. They should have learned from their mistakes in 2016 and moved on. They just had to be a little less crazy, and they couldn’t even do that. Now it’s like a Ponzi Scheme that relies on everyone going along with the delusion to keep those plates spinning.

It might be true that there’s “cancel culture” on “both sides,” or that “both sides” are just as bad. However, only one side has complete control over culture, including Hollywood, and it isn’t the Right.

Societies must be founded on strength, not weakness. On resilience, not fragility. The phantasmagoria invented on a day-to-day basis, amplified by the press, has robbed much of the Left of its perception of reality.

Bill Maher talks to Woody Allen

Speaking of courage, Bill Maher hosted Woody Allen for what I think is Allen’s best interview ever, and I say this as a lifelong fan. The best line in it is about cancel culture, when Woody says, “If you’re going to be canceled in any culture, it should be this one.” Agreed. Losing everything to people like that is far less destructive than losing everything to fanaticism and fundamentalism.

The only solution, therefore, would have been gulags. Put all of the bad people far away and preserve utopia. That has been tried many times and failed. That brings us back to this beautiful quote by Milan Kundera that I have read like a mantra for the past ten years:

The problem for the news business and for Hollywood is the fear of telling the truth. I tip my hat to the brave storytellers out there, and those who were willing to risk everything and lose everything by speaking up and speaking out. Congratulations to Bari Weiss if the rumors are true.

If you’d like to support this site, consider becoming a paid subscriber at AwardsDaily.Substack.Com.