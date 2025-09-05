Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

It used to be that Best Picture and Best Actor were linked. But then along came the preferential ballot in 2009, expanded Best Picture from five to ten and Best Picture and Best Actor didn’t always bring in the wins. It makes sense when you think about more Best Picture nominees means more of a need to spread the wealth. With five, it mattered less because there were less movies.

The way it works now is that movies mostly divide voters so that one favorite wins at least one award. Put that idea aside for the moment and look at the recent exceptions to that rule:

Anora, which won Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actress and Editing. It was almost a clean sweep. 5 Oscars in total.

Oppenheimer, which won Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Editing, Cinematography and Score. 7 Oscars in total.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, and editing. 7 Oscars in total.

CODA which was only nominated for three Oscars — Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor and won all three. 3 in total.

This is something we can absolutely lay at the feet of the new Academy members added to diversify the voting body to deflect accusations of being “too white and too male.” From 2016 through 2019, the Academy added approximately 3,000 new members, all of whom were international, young, and predominantly non-white, non-male, or non-heterosexual.

What that did, in my opinion, from 26 years of covering the Oscars, is bring in a different kind of voter and break up the pattern of how they voted in the past. That makes the Oscars slightly harder to predict. I got lucky being among the very few pundits last year to predict Anora to win the PGA, the DGA, and the Oscar. But I also predicted it to win the Golden Globe and got it wrong.

I think I have this right, but one never knows with the mathmatically challenged, in all of Oscar history, Best Picture matched with Best Actor 27 times, and 14 times with Best Actress, almost double. But with a caveat. The majority of those wins occurred when there were just five Best Picture nominees. Without even building a chart, I can promise that the same would be true for Picture and Director matching.

Except for the “new Academy” which has shifted much of the patterns of history. Look at the chart from far away and the patterns become more clear:

And then, a closer look:

In my former life as what would be called today a “woke” blogger who advocated for women and people of color (only to be screeched at and called a racist years later), I thought there were easy answers. I thought everything should be equitable and fair. Now, I think, everything should just be good, to draw people out, to tell universal stories, to stop putting us in categories and counting the heads.

I have a feeling new voters don’t vote that way. I have a feeling they do not follow the rules of convention, nor do they follow the rules of “woke,” if they did, Emma Stone would not have won for Poor Things. Now, I think the new Academy genuinely votes for what they love without any need to “correct” history or to promote Hollywood studios or anything. All bets are off. May the best movie win. Predict accordingly.

This year looks stacked for Best Actor and Best Actress. Do we have frontrunners in either of these categories? It depends on whom you ask. The question is, how many winners in the past were seen by now? Where did the winners come from? Let’s look at Best Actor since the ballot expansion of 2009:

Jeff Bridges – Crazy Heart — not seen until December (not yet seen)

Colin Firth – The King’s Speech — seen at Telluride (seen by now)

Jean Dujardin – The Artist — seen at Cannes (seen by now)

Daniel Day-Lewis – Lincoln — seen at New York Film Festival (not yet seen)

Matthew McConaughey – Dallas Buyers Club — seen at Toronto (right about now)

Eddie Redmayne – The Theory of Everything –seen at Toronto (right about now)

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant (not yet seen)

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea — Sundance (seen by now)

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour — Telluride (seen by now)

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody — (not yet seen)

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker — Venice (seen by now)

Anthony Hopkins – The Father — Sundance (seen by now)

Will Smith – King Richard — Telluride (seen by now)

Brendan Fraser – The Whale — Venice (seen by now)

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer — (seen by now)

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist — Venice (seen by now)

And Best Actress

Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side November release, (not yet seen)

Natalie Portman – Black Swan — Venice (seen by now)

Meryl Streep – The Iron Lady — December (not yet seen)

Jennifer Lawrence – Silver Linings Playbook — Toronto (right about now)

Cate Blanchett – Blue Jasmine — July (seen by now)

Julianne Moore – Still Alice — Toronto (right about now)

Brie Larson – Room Telluride (seen by now)

Emma Stone – La La Land — Venice (seen by now)

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Venice (seen by now)

Olivia Colman – The Favourite — Venice (seen by now)

Renée Zellweger – Judy — Telluride (seen by now)

Frances McDormand – Nomadland — Sundance (seen by now)

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye — Toronto (right about now)

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once — SXSW (seen by now)

Emma Stone – Poor Things — Venice (seen by now)

Mikey Madison – Anora — Cannes (seen by now)

They look almost identical, don’t they? The pattern looks like those that have won recently have been seen by now. Why would that be? Probably because mounting a campaign, doing the rounds, is how you build consensus. This is especially true with Best Actress. Last year, the narrative was that Demi Moore would finally win. At some point, it felt like she couldn’t lose. But this new Academy did not feel obligated to vote for her. Instead, they voted for what they loved and whom they loved.

Hat tip to Kris Tapley who was the first person I saw who pointed out that if Anora is going to win Best Picture, then Mikey Madison will win Best Actress too.

So what frontrunners have we already seen in Best Actress?

Jessie Buckley as Agnes in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, which played in Telluride and boosted her to the front of the line.

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Olivia Colman, The Roses

June Squibb, Eleanor the Great

Rebecca Ferguson, House of Dynamite

Rose Byrne, If I had Legs I’d Kick You

Jodie Foster, A Private LifeLouise Heyer, Sound of Falling

Not yet seen:

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked for Good

Sydney Sweeney, Christy

Now, let’s look at Best Actor.

Seen:

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Colin Farrell, Ballad of a Small Palyer

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Roses

Tom Hiddleston, The Life of Chuck

Austin Butler, Caught Stealing

Not yet Seen:

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Matthew McConaughey, The Lost Bus

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ultimately who will win Best Actor and Best Actress are very likely to be Best Picture nominees. It’s not a hard and fast rule, but in general, that’s how it will go.

That’s a no-brainer for, say, Jessie Buckley for Hamnet. But for Best Actor, it’s a little bit trickier. We haven’t seen everything yet and there is no frontrunner.

The Goldilocks Theory

It’s all fun and games until you look into the abyss and the abyss looks back at you, which is what is about to happen as many of these movies and performances are seen and absorbed into the beast that is the hive mind. Just because the new Academy will vote for what they love, doesn’t mean they are immune to the “willful totalitarianism” much of the cultural Left has become. They would love it if the authoritarianism came from Trump and the Right, but it doesn’t. It comes from them. They are the side that demands total obedience, compliance and conformity.

And all of that must be factored in this year, unfortunately. Sydney Sweeney’s role as a female boxer in Christy is screening in Toronto. Reporters are swarming her and asking her questions about the American Eagle jeans ad (because of course they are). Her response is that she’s only there to talk about the movies. She isn’t the only person who will be pinned down like that. The beast is hungry and the beast must be fed. Sweeney is exactly the kind of person the mob loves to destroy (white, blonde, hetero female).

Take, for instance, some comments in the otherwise usually sane Reddit group Oscarrace. Here is what they’re saying about Sydney Sweeney:

There have always been scandals that hurt contenders in a given year, but we’ve never seen anything quite what we’re living through now. What happened to Emilia Perez and Karla Sofia Gascon last year was on the extreme end of it. It might have been true that there has been a soft bias against Conservatives since the changing of the guard, when old timers like Charlton Heston and Bob Hope aged out and the counterculture Boomers took over.

The last time the entire film industry created blacklists and demanded ideological conformity probably hasn’t happened since the 1950s with the Red Scare paranoia. Now, however, it isn’t top-down from the government, as it was then, but rather bottom-up. It comes from the culture, from the hive mind and everyone just goes along with it.

So let’s sum this up. Sydney Sweeney did a jeans ad where she look hot and made a joke about “good jeans,” aka — giant cans. The Left threw a massive fit — massive — not unusual for them. It happens all of the time on TikTok. It is how they thrive. They need people to bully, swarm, cancel and purge. It’s always white women — they don’t have to be Conservative but if they are, then they are to be DESTROYED.

So that massive fit thrown turned into what it always does, surveillance and “investigative journalism” wherein Sydney Sweeney’s voting registration was uncovered and made public. That gave the tyrants something to justify their desire to purge those who are not ideologically compliant (1984-style).

Does this have anything to do with her performance? No. Might it drive “the discourse”? Yes. Last year was a nightmare of competing dramas that seemed to cancel out one contender after another, like Goldilocks. Which was compliant enough and pure enough? Even Anora came with its own set of fits thrown, lest we forget how Sean Baker’s Twitter was surveilled and scrutinized. He dared to like a tweet about Kyle Rittenhouse and that WAS THE END OF THE WORLD! But no movie got it as bad as Emilia Perez.

Because no one stands up to them, and everyone should, it goes on and it will go on this year, with people deciding there is nothing Sydney Sweeney can do to escape this unforgivable thought crime of a jeans commercial the scolds decided was a Nazi eugenics ad — no, I am not kidding.

But sorry, suckers, Sydney Sweeney and Christy have just made a big splash in Toronto:

Rousing standing ovation for the cast of #Christy, including Christy herself! Her story is absolutely remarkable. #TIFF50 pic.twitter.com/W93lYrgC7l — Lauren @TIFF 🎥 (@flickchickdc) September 5, 2025

So, now we have a sitation of a worthy performance and a hive mind that will be determined to take her down. Choose your fighter.

Here are my predictions this week, for what they’re worth:

You can find my predictions on the Awards Expert app if you’d like to keep up with them.

Best Picture

Sinners Hamnet Sentimental Value Wicked: For Good Jay Kelly Weapons It Was Just an Accident One Battle After Another House of Dynamite Marty Supreme Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Rental Family The Lost Bus Avatar: Fire and Ash After the Hunt Bugonia The Testament of Ann Lee The Ballad of a Small Player The Life of Chuck F1

Best Director

Ryan Coogler, Sinners Chloé Zhao, Hamnet Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good Kathryn Bigelow, House of Dynamite Scott Cooper, Springsteen: Deliver me From Nowhere Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Paul Greengrass, The Lost Bus

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia Sydney Sweeney, Christy Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Jennifer Lawrence, Die, My Love Jessica Lange, Long Day’s Journey Into Night June Squibb, Eleanor the Great

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere George Clooney, Jay Kelly Michael B. Jordan, Sinners Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Jesse Plemons, Bugonia Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Matthew McConaughey, The Lost Bus Colin Farrell, Ballad of a Small Player Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Supporting Actor

Paul Mescal, Hamnet Delroy Lindo, Sinners Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Jeremy Strong, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Jonathan Bailey, Wicked: For Good Miles Caton, Sinners Takehiro Hira, Rental Family Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Shia LaBoeouf, Henry Johnson

Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons Ayo Edebiri, After the Hunt Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Emily Watson, Hamnet Jennifer Lopez, Kiss of the Spider Woman Hailee Steinfeld, Sinners Sissy Spacek, Die My Love Wummi Mosaku, Sinners Regina Hall, One Battle After Another

Original Screenplay

Sinners Sentimental Value Jay Kelly Weapons House of Dynamite It Was Just An Accident Bugonia Marty Supreme Ballad of a Small Player After the Hunt

Adapted Screenplay

Hamnet One Battle After Another The Lost Bus The Life of Chuck Bugonia Wicked: For Good Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Frankenstein The Testament of Ann Lee Ballad of a Small Player

Casting

Sinners One Battle After Another Wicked: For Good Hamnet Rental Family

And that will do it. Have a great weekend.