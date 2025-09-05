Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Yeah, I don’t know, man. I look at this and I think, Y Tho. I get the concept behind it. I like Lynn Ramsay as a director. But I don’t know. There is a massive movement of women who feel just like this – young and old. You see them crying on TikTok into the camera or screaming into the void. They see themselves as victims of all things — society, politics, men, even children. So perhaps it will strike a chord with them. Make of it what you will.

The trailer for Die My Love:

Here’s the plot: “A woman living in a remote rural area is driven to the brink of insanity by marriage and motherhood.” It is most definitely the worldview of today’s feminist movement, I’d say. Even babies are seen as oppressors.

With a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes already, however, not sure this one is gonna be strong in award season, but you never know. Her performance will be seen as brave and daring so that might be enough.