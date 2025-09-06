Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

From Hollywood Reporter, the winners of the Venice Film Festival. Happy to see Mata Hari win the Documentary prize. This makes me wonder now about The Rock and the Oscars. Good for Benny Safdie.

VENEZIA 82 COMPETITON

Golden Lion — Best Film

Father Mother Sister Brother

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Silver Lion Best Director

Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine

Special Jury Prize

Sotte le Nuvole; dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Best Screenplay

Valérie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand; A Pied d’oeuvre

Best Actor

Toni Servillo, La Grazia

Best Actress

Xin Zhilei, The Sun Rises on Un All

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Luna Wedler, Silent Friend

Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film

Short Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia

HORIZONS

Best Film

En El Camino, dir: David Pablos

Best Director

Anuparna Roy, Songs of Forgotten Trees

Special Jury Prize

Lost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto

Best Actor

Giacomo Covi, A Year of School

Best Actress

Benedetta Porcaroli, The Kidnapping of Arabella

Best Screenplay

Ana Cristina Barragan, Hiedra

Best Short Film

Without Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary On Cinema

Mata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith

Best Restored Film

Bashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie

VENICE IMMERSIVE

Grand Prize

The Clouds are Two Thousand Meters Up, dir: Singing Chen

Special Jury Prize

Less Than 5g of Saffron, dir: Négar Motevalymeidanshah

Achievement Prize

A Long Goodbye, dirs: Kate Voet, Victor Maes