From Hollywood Reporter, the winners of the Venice Film Festival. Happy to see Mata Hari win the Documentary prize. This makes me wonder now about The Rock and the Oscars. Good for Benny Safdie.
VENEZIA 82 COMPETITON
Golden Lion — Best Film
Father Mother Sister Brother
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Silver Lion Best Director
Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine
Special Jury Prize
Sotte le Nuvole; dir: Gianfranco Rosi
Best Screenplay
Valérie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand; A Pied d’oeuvre
Best Actor
Toni Servillo, La Grazia
Best Actress
Xin Zhilei, The Sun Rises on Un All
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Luna Wedler, Silent Friend
Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film
Short Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia
HORIZONS
Best Film
En El Camino, dir: David Pablos
Best Director
Anuparna Roy, Songs of Forgotten Trees
Special Jury Prize
Lost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto
Best Actor
Giacomo Covi, A Year of School
Best Actress
Benedetta Porcaroli, The Kidnapping of Arabella
Best Screenplay
Ana Cristina Barragan, Hiedra
Best Short Film
Without Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Documentary On Cinema
Mata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith
Best Restored Film
Bashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie
VENICE IMMERSIVE
Grand Prize
The Clouds are Two Thousand Meters Up, dir: Singing Chen
Special Jury Prize
Less Than 5g of Saffron, dir: Négar Motevalymeidanshah
Achievement Prize
A Long Goodbye, dirs: Kate Voet, Victor Maes