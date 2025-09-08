Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

If you liked the first two movies, you’ll love the third, so goes the refrain from the Toronto Film Festival. The reviews are pretty good, it’s sitting at a 96%.

Plenty of people like the Knives Out movies (even if I am not one of them). They make money. My daughter, for instance, is a big fan and will be there to see the movie no matter where it drops, whether in theaters or on Netflix. It will be one of the few movies she will actually want to see. I also think there is a scenario where it becomes the only Best Picture nominee in the Netflix lineup. But it’s too early to make that call.

Here is the trailer:

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus. Starring Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.