After much praise in Toronto, Black Bear finally releases a trailer to give us a look at Sydney Sweeney in Christy:

“Sydney Sweeney steps into the ring as Christy Martin in #ChristyMovie, in UK & Irish cinemas November 28. Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”