Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Honestly—what has become of this world I live in?! I watched the graphic video of someone, consumed with rage and hatred, pulling a trigger. How can this be America? Has it always been this void of love? Has it always carried this much seething hatred? I suppose history shows it has always been there. But to me, I am burdened, heartbroken, sick. The Trump assassination attempt, the assassination of politicians in Minnesota, the recent school shooting, and now the assassination of Charlie Kirk… What is going on?!

Any attempt on human life is shameful. It should cause us all to lay down politics, lay down hate, and take a hard look at what’s happening in our society. Radical politics—on any side—is a root of evil that needs to be stopped. It helps no one. It reduces people to “less than.” It stirs vile thoughts that anyone who isn’t for you is against you, turning neighbors into enemies. Who wins in that? Why are we encouraging loyalty to political parties that only seek to divide and demolish the opposition? Isn’t the point of our system of government to raise voices, create space to agree to disagree, and still remain civil? What a disgrace this radical two-party system has caused.

Charlie Kirk—regardless of what you think of him—led discussions, allowed dissent, challenged thinking. Was he always gracious? Always kind? No. But was that worth taking his life? I wept thinking about his precious kids and his wife. I wept looking at my young boys, wondering what would happen if I never came home to them. I wept after the school shooting, imagining my children never coming home to me. How would I go on? It is unfathomable. This should not be happening.

I don’t often share my thoughts on religion or politics. But publicly, I will say: I am a firm believer in God, in Jesus Christ, and I do my best to live out the teachings of the Bible. Politically, I stand somewhere in the middle, navigating my own thoughts and opinions for myself and my family. If that changes your perspective of me, so be it. I am not here to push my beliefs on anyone. I am here to live with grace and mercy, to walk in love and truth—the way I was raised and the way I’m raising my family. I vehemently oppose anyone who laughs at death, makes jokes, or uses tragedy as a weapon to create more hate. Those are the people who should be “canceled.”

I type through tears, wondering if things can ever get better. How do I raise children in this society? My hope, my peace, comes only from Jesus. That’s where I place my trust. I know it’s not the popular stance in the film world, but it’s the only thing keeping me grounded.

Which brings me to this: there’s a new film coming out—One Battle After Another. You’ve all heard of it. It’s being praised for “sticking it to MAGA supporters.” But after the rhetoric I’ve seen today, I am saying right now: I will not see it. I will not review it. I will not support a film that encourages hate, violence, or death toward people who think differently. A year ago, another film—Civil War—came out, and I quietly boycotted it. But now I will speak openly. These films have no place in this world. They encourage the very mindset that fuels division and death. I refuse to praise technical achievements or artistry if the message endorses hatred. I refuse.

I know I’m still a nobody in the film world. But I’d rather go down as someone who lifted people up, who encouraged better, who created space for discussion—than be another vile, hate-filled critic making a mockery of human life. And I see that a lot in the film world today, and if that is something you are okay with you can find that rhetoric here: Awards Watch, Next Best Picture, and across Twitter. But not here. Not at Awards Daily. I will only lift up films and performances that bring love and light.

At the end of the day, I don’t care who you vote for. I don’t care whether you share my beliefs or not. The only thing that matters here is that you treat people with love and respect. If we can’t agree on that, then we have failed—not just as a community, but as a society. My words, my articles, my opinions—they will always come from a place of love and uplift. That is who I am. I have one life, and this is where I stand.

For now, I will hug my children. We will pray for safety and peace. And I will continue to be a light in this dark world that only seeks to divide and destroy. Because I believe films can heal. I believe they can open hearts, unite us, and change lives. Those are the films I will always fight for. I love the film community—even on days when its ugliest voices are the loudest. But I know we can all be better. Let’s move forward with respect, humility, compassion, and empathy. Let’s champion movies that matter, that bring good into the world. I hope you’ll join me in that.

May God comfort the Kirk family, the families who lost children in school shootings, and all families shattered by political violence. May He open hearts to love, and bring our country peace.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4