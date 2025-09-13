Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

It’s that time of year again: the “soft” launch of Awards Season. It snuck up on us, lost in the shuffle of film festivals, premieres, life—and of course, America’s latest assassination—but somehow, the Oscars of the TV world are here tomorrow: the Emmys!

I love the Emmys. Not quite as much as the Oscars, but honestly, over the last decade and a half we’ve seen TV work that rivals Oscar-caliber films. The sweet spot was the early-to-mid 2010s, when it felt like all my favorite shows were dominating: Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey, Mad Men, Veep, The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, plus miniseries like Fargo, American Horror Story, Mildred Pierce, and Big Little Lies. TV has so much to offer—sometimes too much. With 8 to 24 episodes per season, each 30 to 60 minutes long, who has the time to watch it all? I sure don’t!

I do my best to keep up, though, and I’ve noticed that in the last few years TV has become the big conversation starter at parties and hangouts, way more than movies. Streaming changed the game. Shows are just there, easy to access. People love diving into a world they can pause, binge, or revisit anytime—something a two-hour movie can’t always give you. That’s just my observation, but TV gets people talking.

In my house, we’ve got “together shows,” “solo shows,” and “family shows.” Honestly, we make more time for series than movies these days. My wife and I love a good competition reality show—The Traitors, Destination X, Beast Games, The Mole, Project Runway, The Great British Baking Show, and The Great Pottery Throw Down. Our guilty pleasure? Love Is Blind and The Summer I Turned Pretty. Don’t judge me too harshly! With so much streaming content, movies feel like rare “event” viewing now—usually only for big box office releases. Don’t get me wrong, I still love movies, but I also love good (and sometimes cringey) TV.

The Emmys may not get the same love, viewership, or prestige as the Oscars, but I don’t care. For me, it’s still a celebratory night I never miss. I don’t know how many of you care about the Emmys—most of you are here for movies—but whether you love them, feel “meh,” or outright hate them, here we are talking Emmys anyway!

Before I get into predictions, a quick invite: I’ll be hosting live Emmy coverage tomorrow night, updating throughout. Don’t leave me hanging—come join!

Jerm’s Official Emmys Predictions

Comedy

Series – The Studio

Actor – Seth Rogen, The Studio

Actress – Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor – Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Supporting Actress – Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Directing – The Studio, “The Oner”

Writing – Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”

Drama

Series – Severance

Actor – Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Actress – Kathy Bates, Matlock

Supporting Actor – Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress – Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Directing – Severance, “Cold Harbor”

Writing – Severance, “Cold Harbor”

Limited

Series – Adolescence

Actor – Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Actress – Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting Actor – Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting Actress – Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Directing – Adolescence

Writing – Adolescence

Competition / Variety

Competition Series – The Traitors

Variety Talk – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Scripted – SNL

Variety Special (Live) – SNL50

Variety Writing – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Now, I could be totally wrong—like, really wrong. The thing about the Emmys is they don’t care what anyone thinks. When they love something or someone, they shower them with trophies year after year. But then they’ll toss in a completely out-of-nowhere winner, usually in the supporting categories. So yes, expect upsets!

In Comedy, I love both Hacks and The Studio, but the show that surprised me most was Nobody Wants This. Sadly, I think it leaves empty-handed. Still, it’s nice seeing Kristen Bell and Adam Brody nominated. A surprise win would be fun, but let’s be real: Jean Smart and Seth Rogen feel locked. Hannah Einbinder and Ike Barinholtz also deserve their moments.

Drama is trickier. Severance and The Pitt are neck and neck. I went against my gut and bet on Severance, but Noah Wyle feels like a safe win for The Pitt. Kathy Bates? I’ll root for her every time. Carrie Coon deserves it, though Parker Posey could sneak in. Walton Goggins feels like the only true lock of the night.

Limited is Adolescence all the way, except for the lead acting races. Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti both just feel right. Colin’s long been underappreciated, and I love seeing him finally get his flowers. Cristin proves she can carry a lead role with real range—hope she wins!

In Competition/Variety, my heart’s with The Traitors. I didn’t expect to love it, but it’s ridiculously fun. SNL will probably clean up too, especially with SNL50. And Colbert? His show’s cancellation sealed that win.

The Emmys always throw curveballs, so who knows how it’ll shake out. Hopefully, my predictions hold, but I’m ready to dish, gossip, and celebrate the “best” of TV with whoever joins me tomorrow night!