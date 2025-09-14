Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Welcome to the live updates of the 77th Emmy Awards! 🎉

Thanks for joining me tonight! Feel free to dish on your favorite (or least favorite) moments—whether it’s the acceptance speeches, the presenters, or all the glitz and glam. Drop your thoughts down in the comments!

I’ll do my best to keep up with every award and highlight so you won’t miss a thing. Just a quick reminder: keep it kind, keep it fun, and let’s celebrate together.

✨ HAPPY EMMYS!!! ✨

Comedy

Series: The Studio

Actor: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting Actress: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Directing: The Studio, “The Oner”

Writing: The Studio, “The Promotion”

Drama

Series: The Pitt

Actor: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Actress: Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting Actor: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting Actress: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Directing: Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”

Writing: Andor, “Welcome to the Rebellion”

Limited

Series: Adolescence

Actor: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Actress: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting Actor: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting Actress: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Directing: Adolescence

Writing: Adolescence

Competition / Variety

Competition Series: The Traitors

Variety Talk: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Scripted: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Special (Live): SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Variety Writing: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver