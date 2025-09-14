Welcome to the live updates of the 77th Emmy Awards! 🎉
Thanks for joining me tonight! Feel free to dish on your favorite (or least favorite) moments—whether it’s the acceptance speeches, the presenters, or all the glitz and glam. Drop your thoughts down in the comments!
I’ll do my best to keep up with every award and highlight so you won’t miss a thing. Just a quick reminder: keep it kind, keep it fun, and let’s celebrate together.
✨ HAPPY EMMYS!!! ✨
Comedy
Series: The Studio
Actor: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Actress: Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Supporting Actress: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Directing: The Studio, “The Oner”
Writing: The Studio, “The Promotion”
Drama
Series: The Pitt
Actor: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Actress: Britt Lower, Severance
Supporting Actor: Tramell Tillman, Severance
Supporting Actress: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Directing: Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”
Writing: Andor, “Welcome to the Rebellion”
Limited
Series: Adolescence
Actor: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Actress: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Supporting Actor: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Supporting Actress: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Directing: Adolescence
Writing: Adolescence
Competition / Variety
Competition Series: The Traitors
Variety Talk: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety Scripted: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Special (Live): SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Variety Writing: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver