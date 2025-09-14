Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Hamnet wins the People’s Choice:

TIFF People’s Choice Award presented by Rogers: Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet

First Runner-up: Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Second Runner-up: Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

TIFF People’s Choice International Award presented by Rogers: Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice

First Runner-up: Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value

Second Runner-up: Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound

TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award presented by Rogers: Matt Johnson’s Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie

First Runner-up: Curry Barker’s Obsession

Second Runner-up: Kenji Tanigaki’s The Furious

TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award presented by Rogers: Barry Avrich’s The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue

First Runner-up: Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Second Runner-up: Nick Davis’ You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…

Platform Award

Platform Award: Valentyn Vasyanovych’s To The Victory!

Honourable Mention: György Pálfi’s Hen

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Platform honours filmmakers with strong directorial vision and distinctive storytelling on the world stage.

The winning filmmaker will receive a $20,000 cash prize. This year’s jurors were Carlos Marqués-Marcet, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Chloé Robichaud.

TIFF 50

Best Canadian Films

Best Canadian Feature Film Award: Zacharias Kunuk’s Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband)

Honourable Mention: Min Sook Lee’s There Are No Words

Best Canadian Discovery Award: Sophy Romvari’s Blue Heron

Honourable Mention: Kunsang Kyirong’s 100 Sunset

Each winning filmmaker will receive a $10,000 cash prize. This year’s jurors were Jennifer Baichwal, R.T. Thorne, and Sophie Jarvis.