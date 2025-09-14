Hamnet wins the People’s Choice:
TIFF People’s Choice Award presented by Rogers: Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet
First Runner-up: Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein
Second Runner-up: Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
TIFF People’s Choice International Award presented by Rogers: Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice
First Runner-up: Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value
Second Runner-up: Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound
TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award presented by Rogers: Matt Johnson’s Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
First Runner-up: Curry Barker’s Obsession
Second Runner-up: Kenji Tanigaki’s The Furious
TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award presented by Rogers: Barry Avrich’s The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue
First Runner-up: Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert
Second Runner-up: Nick Davis’ You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution…
Platform Award
Platform Award: Valentyn Vasyanovych’s To The Victory!
Honourable Mention: György Pálfi’s Hen
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Platform honours filmmakers with strong directorial vision and distinctive storytelling on the world stage.
The winning filmmaker will receive a $20,000 cash prize. This year’s jurors were Carlos Marqués-Marcet, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Chloé Robichaud.
TIFF 50
Best Canadian Films
Best Canadian Feature Film Award: Zacharias Kunuk’s Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband)
Honourable Mention: Min Sook Lee’s There Are No Words
Best Canadian Discovery Award: Sophy Romvari’s Blue Heron
Honourable Mention: Kunsang Kyirong’s 100 Sunset
Each winning filmmaker will receive a $10,000 cash prize. This year’s jurors were Jennifer Baichwal, R.T. Thorne, and Sophie Jarvis.