Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The Housemaid is one of the more successful thrillers to become a bestseller. Now, it’s about to light the box office on fire with a year-end release starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, both of whom have Oscar contenders in the race — Sweeney has Christy and Seyfried has The Testament of Ann Lee. Quite a year for both women.

Both women are perfectly cast. Sweeney as Millie, a woman who is living in her car and becomes the housemaid to what seems like the perfect couple. Seyfried plays the wife, and it is the more juicy role, even if it’s hard to tell from the trailer. The only thing I noticed is that they didn’t fatten her up too much. She’s supposed to be about 20 pounds overweight, or is in the book. But I guess that would be too weird to manage in a movie.

The book is a twisted tale with a satisfying ending. I can’t wait to see it. It is among my most anticipated. I’ve already “read” the book (listened to the audiobook) twice.