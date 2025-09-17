Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Amanda Seyfried has been called out for writing the truth about what she really thinks, as follows:

Invite violence to the dinner table, she says, without having any idea of who Charlie Kirk actually was. Because on the Left they believe “words are violence,” or as the shooter said, “hate,” they think that having a debate and speaking one’s mind is “inviting violence to the dinner table.”

She then had to walk it back because, my god, who would be that monstrous? ALL OF THEM is the answer. Every last one of them.

To Amanda Seyfried, misogyny is: wanting traditional marriage and helping young women find a path that isn’t rooted in narcissism but maybe in something bigger and more important. Whether you agree or not, that is hardly misogyny. Racist is a laugh considering how many Black supporters and fans he had. Listen to this story from one of his employees:

I defy you, Amanda Seyfried, or anyone who says Charlie Kirk incited or encouraged violence. You won’t be able to find it because he didn’t. Is he a Christian Conservative, yes. He went from school to school debating with students, just talking to them. He heard their side, which is something people on the Left refuse to do. Criticize him for what he actually says and who he actually is not what you’ve been told.

Amanda Seyfried shouldn’t be singled out when she is merely reflecting what everyone on the Left believes. How do you think you get to a movie like One Battle After Another being the frontrunner to win Best Picture? This is what they think of half of this country or anyone who does not comply with their mandated words and beliefs. It’s VIOLENCE. It’s HATE.

No one should expect them to suddenly snap out of it. They can’t. Everything they learn and read comes from people who think exactly what they think. This is not an industry full of brave people. It’s an industry full of cowards. You get lots of props for saying what Seyfried said.

Here is just a sampling from X:

All of the same people who gleefully participated in “cancel culture” are losing their minds because the worm has turned. I don’t support people losing their jobs or their income. But trust me, nothing bad will ever happen to them like what just happened to Charlie Kirk or the hundreds whose lives were destroyed by them for saying one wrong word of having one wrong thought.

What’s funny is that they have no idea how bad this looks to most people out there. They can’t know because they are trapped in a bubble. Nothing gets in that doesn’t confirm their worldview. And I know they all think the same is true of the Right. But I know both worlds very well. I come from the Left and have now fully immersed myself in the Right. I am able to see what used to be America, and I have seen how we walled ourselves in in a utopia we built that left everyone else behind.

I know I’m pissing in the wind here. Once you escape that protective bubble, everyone is invited to not just treat you like human garbage but shoot you and then celebrate it online with very little pushback. Amanda Seyfried will be rewarded for what she said by them. I don’t think audiences will punish her for it when her big movie comes out at the end of the year.

But she and all of Hollywood should be aware of what just happened. Maybe no one has told them just how bad this is for the Left. Here is a tweet that explains it pretty well.

This reminds me of the Manson murders. It was 1969, and those idiot girls thought killing a bunch of rich people wouldn’t matter because the counterculture and the hippies wanted to stick it to the man. But America recoiled in horror, because DUH, which would ultimately lead to a Richard Nixon landslide in 1972 and end the 60s as we once knew them. This shooting has ended the Woke Left. It’s all over but the shouting. You can’t mandate thought and speech OR ELSE because that makes you a fascist.

Pulling this country back together is not going to be easy, especially when the people with all of the cultural power, all of the wealth and all of the status continue to sneer at the majority of Americans who still hold traditional values. I mean, what’s next, gulags?