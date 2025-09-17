Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

One of my many faults, much to my wife’s displeasure, is that I’m a night owl. For over a decade I worked third shift, which absolutely wrecked my sleep schedule. I’ve never been able to fully fix it. But in many ways, it shaped who I am today—because those long nights gave me plenty of time to watch movies. Now, when I crawl into bed and can’t get my brain to settle down, I slip into listing mode—which is partially how I ended up here, writing about our love of cinema and making goofy lists.

One of the ideas I had years ago was to take each decade and rewrite the Oscar winners—choosing who I would have wanted from the actual nominees. That idea sent me on a long journey to watch all the major Oscar winners. I still have about twenty films to go before I can say I’ve seen every Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress winners. Honestly, at this point, some of these movies need a rewatch or two. Some movies and performances have surprised me and aged beautifully, while others left me asking, “How and why did this win?!” Those questions are exactly what fuel my love for Oscar predictions and my yearly quest to see all the nominated films.

That brings me to this week’s assignment—one that might just turn into a series. I want to start with the year 2000, beginning with the Gladiator year and ending with the dreaded Hurt Locker year (2009). From each year’s nominees, choose who you would have crowned in Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Screenplay. Just for fun, let’s also throw in Animated Feature, since that category was introduced this decade. Of course, if you want to add other categories to your own list, go for it!

Jerm’s Official Rewrite of the Oscar Winners: The 2000s



2000

Picture – Gladiator

Director – Ridley Scott, Gladiator

Actor – Russell Crowe, Gladiator

Actress – Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich

Supporting Actress – Kate Hudson, Almost Famous

Supporting Actor – Albert Finney, Erin Brockovich

Adapted Screenplay – O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Original Screenplay – Almost Famous



2001

Picture – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Director – Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Actor – Russell Crowe, A Beautiful Mind

Actress – Halle Berry, Monster’s Ball

Supporting Actress – Helen Mirren, Gosford Park

Supporting Actor – Ethan Hawke, Training Day

Adapted Screenplay – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Original Screenplay – Gosford Park

Animated – Shrek



2002

Picture – Chicago

Director – Roman Polanski, The Pianist

Actor – Adrien Brody, The Pianist

Actress – Renée Zellweger, Chicago

Supporting Actress – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chicago

Supporting Actor – Chris Cooper, Adaptation

Adapted Screenplay – Adaptation

Original Screenplay – My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Animated – Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron



2003

Picture – Mystic River

Director – Clint Eastwood, Mystic River

Actor – Sean Penn, Mystic River

Actress – Charlize Theron, Monster

Supporting Actress – Renée Zellweger, Cold Mountain

Supporting Actor – Tim Robbins, Mystic River

Adapted Screenplay – Mystic River

Original Screenplay – Finding Nemo

Animated – Finding Nemo



2004

Picture – Finding Neverland

Director – Martin Scorsese, The Aviator (terrible lineup to choose from)

Actor – Johnny Depp, Finding Neverland

Actress – Kate Winslet, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Supporting Actress – Cate Blanchett, The Aviator

Supporting Actor – Morgan Freeman, Million Dollar Baby

Adapted Screenplay – Finding Neverland

Original Screenplay – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Animated – The Incredibles



2005

Picture – Capote

Director – Bennett Miller, Capote

Actor – Philip Seymour Hoffman, Capote

Actress – Keira Knightley, Pride & Prejudice

Supporting Actress – Michelle Williams, Brokeback Mountain

Supporting Actor – Jake Gyllenhaal, Brokeback Mountain

Adapted Screenplay – Capote

Original Screenplay – The Squid and the Whale

Animated – Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

2006

Picture – The Departed

Director – Martin Scorsese, The Departed

Actor – Will Smith, The Pursuit of Happyness

Actress – Judi Dench, Notes on a Scandal

Supporting Actress – Cate Blanchett, Notes on a Scandal

Supporting Actor – Alan Arkin, Little Miss Sunshine

Adapted Screenplay – The Departed

Original Screenplay – Little Miss Sunshine

Animated – Cars



2007

Picture – No Country for Old Men

Director – The Coen Brothers, No Country for Old Men

Actor – Daniel Day-Lewis, There Will Be Blood

Actress – Marion Cotillard, La Vie en Rose

Supporting Actress – Cate Blanchett, I’m Not There

Supporting Actor – Javier Bardem, No Country for Old Men

Adapted Screenplay – No Country for Old Men

Original Screenplay – Lars and the Real Girl (I LOVE Juno and Ratatouille—tough choice!)

Animated – Ratatouille



2008

Picture – The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Director – David Fincher, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Actor – Brad Pitt, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Actress – Meryl Streep, Doubt

Supporting Actress – Amy Adams, Doubt

Supporting Actor – Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight

Adapted Screenplay – The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Original Screenplay – WALL-E

Animated – Kung Fu Panda



2009

Picture – Inglourious Basterds

Director – Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds

Actor – George Clooney, Up in the Air

Actress – Gabourey Sidibe, Precious

Supporting Actress – Mo’Nique, Precious

Supporting Actor – Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds

Adapted Screenplay – Up in the Air

Original Screenplay – Inglourious Basterds

Animated – Up

Now, of course, I prefer my winners far more than what the Academy chose—but that’s the beauty of it. It’s all subjective. You might agree or disagree, and that’s okay. For me, the 2000s gave us some of my all-time favorites: Inglourious Basterds, No Country for Old Men, Little Miss Sunshine, The Departed, Chicago, Cold Mountain, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Ratatouille. And legendary performances, like: Mo’Nique, Christoph Waltz, Heath Ledger, Javier Bardem, Marion Cotillard, and Queen Meryl—just so, so good.

I’d also love to hear your recommendations for hidden gems from the 2000s. What moved you? What inspired you? Drop them below—I’m always looking to discover something new.

The floor is yours now: rewrite your Oscars, stay within the nominees, have fun, and of course—Let’s Talk Cinema!