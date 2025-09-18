Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

In 2020, when the Hunter Biden laptop was to be part of an October surprise, the FBI worked with the Biden administration to prepare reporters on how to respond to it as “Russian Disinformation.” They even trotted out “experts” to say it was. Twitter and Facebook were ordered to suppress the story.

Trump was the president, but a massive alignment of power wanted him out. So they all worked together to make sure the New York Post story about Hunter Biden was censored before the election. No one on the Left said diddly squat about it. They said nothing about the Twitter Files either. NOTHING. NOT ONE WORD, except to mock anyone who cared.

What the Twitter Files revealed was that the Biden administration had been censoring speech via social media, something I already knew back then.

Now, after Jimmy Kimmel blamed the Charlie Kirk shooting on MAGA (even though it’s a guy who is obviously on the Left and believed everything they do), supposedly, so the story goes, they yanked him off the air after pressure from the FCC.

Pressure from the FCC means nothing. They could have fought in court and probably would have won. They could have defended Jimmy Kimmel on First Amendment grounds. But the government did not censor the network. They caved under pressure. There is a difference.

But I do have to say two things.

1) I don’t think he should have been taken off the air. I think he should be allowed to say whatever he wants to say. He should show America who he is and who his audience is. I don’t agree with the Trump administration getting involved. I do think it’s overreach, and I don’t support it, whether it’s Biden or Trump or anyone. Let Jimmy Kimmel step on a rake. Let him give a withering apology after his remarks. I don’t care. Keep him on the air. The whole thing is a sinking ship anyway.

2) None of these people said one word about cancel culture, including what happened to me, for the past ten years. NOT ONE WORD. That they are speaking up now is, well, too little too late. This is their precedent. This is the bed they made. Ask the hundreds whose lives were destroyed because of words.

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny anymore, nor is Stephen Colbert. They serve only one side of the political aisle, just like Hollywood does. Their jokes haven’t been funny in a long time, and this one certainly wasn’t funny. It was repulsive.

We cannot be a country where late-night talk show hosts serve at the pleasure of the president? Well, what were they for the eight years Obama was in power and the four years Biden was in power?

I don’t agree with pulling him off the air. But I also can’t cry about it. I lost everything last year for a joke I made on Twitter. ONE JOKE. I lost my entire staff, most of my income, as all studios pulled their ads. I got disinvited to the Oscars after ten years. The Women’s Media Center did not hire me back to write my annual report on the Oscars.

So, cry me a river. He got paid $16 million per year. I struggle to pay my rent. I can’t get that worked up about it when everyone I know — every single person who runs a blog – from David Poland to Erik Anderson to Gold Derby to The Ankler — not one of them said one word to defend me or help me or talk about censorship or cancel culture.

So I can’t care. I CANNOT care. You can. Go ahead. Then uncancel everyone who was canceled over the past ten years. Uncancel all of them for things they said or events in their past. When all of that is done, then come back and we’ll talk. Until then, you made the bed and now you must lie in it.