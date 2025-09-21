Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Today, hundreds of thousands of people will gather in Arizona to memorialize Charlie Kirk, a guy who led a massive movement just by talking to people, debating them, and treating his opponents with respect. They did not return the favor much of the time, but sometimes they did. He went around to colleges because, he said, young people are learning how to interface with humanity in the virtual world, and that strips us of our humanity. Take it from me, I’ve been online 30 years, half my life.

Charlie Kirk was shot because he said words. Words. On the Left now, words are “violence” and “hate.” The shooter said that the reason he shot Charlie was because “he spread too much hate” and it “could not be negotiated down,” meaning, debating with him would not work. He had to shut him up. And sadly, millions on the Left not only agreed but celebrated.

What I know about today’s Left – and you can see it on Facebook, X or in the comment sections here, most of them can’t debate ideas because they will lose. What happened to the Left is that they BELIEVE things, just as they do on the Right. This is a religious war as much as it is a war for territory online. But in 2020, I had enough. I couldn’t be part of the systematic dehumanization. It’s not true that they’re “Nazis” and “fascists.” Those telling you that are lying to you.

I didn’t know much about Charlie Kirk before his untimely murder. I’d seen him there. I thought he was “far right” because I hadn’t ever listened to his debates or his podcasts. Like so many on both sides, all I knew of him was what was clipped for TikTok or X. On the Left, it was the worst thing he ever said, and on the Right, it was the best thing he ever said. So, I created a video montage of clips I found that better represent him than the narratives about him.

You can watch it if you want. At least you’ll know more about him than you did before.

Charlie Kirk was a Conservative Christian. It’s probably that reason that I kept him at an arm’s length because I grew up on the Left, where free thought and great culture were born out of an escape from religion. But after what I saw happen to the Left, where we created a religion that was, to my mind, worse than Christianity — totalitarian, puritanical, cruel, and exclusionary — I saw religion differently and am accepting of who Charlie Kirk was and what he believed.

He was just 31. He was too hopeful and optimistic about people. He wore a bulletproof vest, but he could not protect himself above the chest, and that’s how the shooter got him. This moment is a pivotal one in America’s history. That the Emmys did not acknowledge it but instead cried all over false martyr Stephen Colbert is embarrassing for them.

Here is Suzy Weiss from the Free Press:

Not a single word was uttered during the awards ceremony about the assassination, days before, of Charlie Kirk, arguably the most high-profile killing of a political figure since the ’60s in this country. You know, the one where the Emmys take place, and where its nominees presumably live. What happened to Kirk, in the minds of the actors at the Emmys, was perhaps something that happened online, to someone uncool and on the wrong side of history. Kirk does not exist in their glittering snow globe. But, curiously, Israel looms very large in it.

Here is Bill Maher:

Bill Maher just made the Emmys crowd look like absolute MONSTERS for not saying a single word about Charlie Kirk after his death. “Would it have killed someone to get up there, since they all want to talk about their politics… just to say we had a political assassination this… pic.twitter.com/lBRnEekZIf — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 20, 2025

No one demands that all of you like him, appreciate him, mourn him, or celebrate him. Go ahead and celebrate his death. Show all of America how repulsive you really are, and those who are too cowardly to stand up to the repulsive ones, well, welcome to the wrong side of history.

How does Hollywood expect to survive if you have just sent a message to 350 Americans that you don’t even want them to watch your show, let alone your content? It’s astonishing, isn’t it? That the silent majority matters so little to them that they value what kinds of coverage they get in magazines, or they fear the wrath of the ruling elite so much that they say nothing, and then turn around and pretend they represent American culture.

History should remember that the Emmys made no mention of the Kirk assassination because it says everything about what happened to the film industry under the complete control of one political party at the expense of their own survival. Kirk’s death was unlike anything we’ve ever lived through in the internet age, not even the death of George Floyd, which sparked a revolution and forever transformed Hollywood.

But he was a symbol for the Left, as Melissa Hortman was. They were not known to people. They did not spend years building a movement and leaving behind videos that received millions of views. They were not as deeply embedded in American culture as Charlie Kirk was. To have him shot like he did when he was known for civil debate is a moment America will never forget.

Charlie Kirk even had the good humor to not only celebrate the South Park episode that mocked him, but to use their depiction of him as his profile picture. He said it was important to be strong enough to tolerate being made fun of. That was the right message. It’s unfortunate that so many people can’t or won’t hear it.

The era of dividing people over what they say and what they believe is over. It will take time for Hollywood to catch on, but the rest of America is moving on without Hollywood, which explains the ratings and the box office. And will explain the caterwauling in the comments, should such caterwauling arrive. Who knows, maybe some humanity will be shown. I won’t hold my breath.

The political divide has been devastating for Hollywood, the Emmys, and the Oscars, as it has led to the creation of content that is exclusive to one particular demographic. Maybe that worked in the Obama era and some of the Trump era, but you’ve lost whole generations now. Not because they’re on the Right, necessarily, although many of them are gravitating in that direction, but because the content under the thumb of a singular ideology has become bland and boring. It’s about as exciting as whatever they could produce inside the Scientology Center: always the same story, always the same conflict, always the same casting, always the same resolutions. It no longer reflects REAL LIFE.

I will be watching the memorial today. I will stay off of X if I can. I can only take so much of the blinding hate that has now defined a once-mighty empire.

If you’d like to watch the Charlie Kirk memorial, you can do so at one of the many links on YouTube. This one currently has 200,000 people watching.

The way to survive this moment is to be brave enough to say what you really think and even more importantly, to be able to tolerate people whose ideas you do not agree with. Those who throw around the word “fascist” do not understand what it means. At its core it means no dissent is allowed or else. You can’t be the side that pretends to object to fascism while not tolerating dissent. I’d rather live in a country where we can disagree agreeably, as Charlie Kirk would say.

Hollywood — the Emmys, the Oscars and the studios have to realize America is changing and changing fast. They have to grow a pair and start being brave. The ship is made of iron and it will sink.