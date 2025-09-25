Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Focus Features has given movie lovers something special – a one-day, fully immersive experience inside their lineup of inventive and original movies. The Big Lebowski and Promising Young Woman will screen and also a special advance screening of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

The event will take place at Universal Studios on October 18th. You can buy tickets here beginning at 12noon today. You can get tickets earlier by becoming a Focus Insider, which you can do for free here.

Here is the press release.

Focus Features Launches an Immersive One-Day Film Festival Experience for Cinema Lovers

Focus Features is launching an unforgettable celebration of bold, timeless filmmaking and the fans who make it all matter with the debut of FocusFest, an immersive, one-day festival experience taking place on the iconic Universal Studios lot.

The inaugural event, hosted by film lover and TikTok star, Juju Green (aka @straw_hat_goofy), will spotlight a curated lineup of Focus’s most celebrated films including cult classic The Big Lebowski, Academy Award®-winning Promising Young Woman, and a special advance screening of one of the year’s most anticipated films, Bugonia from Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons which has been hailed for its daring vision and standout performances following its electric World Premiere in Cannes and acclaimed runs at the Venice and Telluride film festivals.

Beyond the big screen, attendees will step into the worlds of these films through immersive photo moments, themed food and beverage offerings, and a curation of exclusive merchandise drops inspired by the Focus library.