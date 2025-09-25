Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Netflix has several films heading for the Oscar race. We just don’t know yet which of them will resonate and land with industry voters. Frankenstein and House of Dynamite appear to be the strongest at the moment, but that could be just a mirage. Netflix has dropped a trailer for the Kathryn Bigelow nail-biter that imagines a nuclear attack.

“From Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow comes A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE.

When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. In select theaters October 3 in the UK, globally October 10 and on Netflix October 24.”