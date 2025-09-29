Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” is climbing the IMDb charts and has now topped Citizen Kane and North by Northwest. The only question now is whether it can do as well at the box office as the other WB titles. Meanwhile, the film opened with $22 million, breaking the WB streak with $40 million openers.

Even if it doesn’t, the WB can still walk away from this year feeling proud that they almost single-handedly saved Hollywood by releasing big-budget movies with big stars that drew big crowds – three of the films headed to the Oscar race, hopefully, are original screenplays.

They both delivered reliable franchise movies and developed and released original films that were profitable. You love to see it.

I think and hope that three of their movies make it into Best Picture:

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Weapons

The first two are easy calls. Weapons is a tougher sell, though it was the one that made the most with the smallest budget. Sinners cost around $90 mil. One Battle cost around $140 mil. Weapons only cost $38 mil and turned quite a profit.

Sinners ($278/$366 worldwide)

Weapons ($150/$264 worldwide)

F1 (($189/$626 worldwide)

Their other titles:

A Minecraft Movie – $957.8M

Superman – $615.3M

The Conjuring: Last Rites — $403.2M

Final Destination Bloodlines – $313M

Weapons – $263.9M

Mickey 17 – $133.3M

Meanwhile, the critics have fallen head over heels in love with One Battle, which has climbed the IMDb charts and has now toppled Citizen Kane. The images below were sent to me from Scott Kernen, who rated the film an 8.5. For clarification.

These are the top 250 rated on IMDb. Here is how they rank the movies.

It’s somewhat interesting that The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly ranks at #10.

We don’t yet know how the movie will play with industry voters or international voters yet. But we know it’s likely to sweep the critics awards. That much we know for sure.