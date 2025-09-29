Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

If there is one acting category that always has traction and attention, from who will get nominated to who ultimately prevails, it has always been that of Best Actress in a Leading Role.

From ingenues to veterans, American sensations to International discoveries, it’s undoubtedly one of, if not the most popular, races to watch annually. Although the track record has been spotty in the past, Best Actress has become a stronger predictor of the Best Picture category in recent years, with four of the past five winners having female leads, and three of those five having won both Lead Actress and the film’s overall win. Suffice to say, in most circumstances going forward, whatever performance or film one has winning this category, it’s likely to have a strong presence in the Best Picture category as a whole.

Jessie Buckley and Hamnet’s strength in Best Picture

Coming out of the world premiere of Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet at Telluride is easily an all-time favorite that will be part of the film festival’s history, remembered years from now. What she has crafted is something that has lingered in my mind, a combination of what I could correlate to Terrence Malick’s audacious, immersive vision, and Jane Campion’s character exploration, and some director trademarks of hers found in 2017’s The Rider and 2020’s Nomadland, it’s almost like a fairytale, something dream-like that sticks out visually. Zhao’s work alongside Żal’s cinematography is meant to evoke a sense of otherworldliness and isolation, which it succeeds in doing.

However, as I have alluded to before, Hamnet’s critical successes might become a hindrance to a wider audience. Zhao is not trying to give everyone the answers; she respects the audience’s willingness to explore and ponder what her projects are expressing both thematically and cinematically. It’s a film that doesn’t hold the audience’s hand through its more challenging moments, but the ones who love it and “get it” will never forget it.

[editor’s note: The book was a bestseller, winning Waterstones Book of the Year and the National Book Critics Circle Award, NY Times Notable Book and Best Book of the Year by The Guardian, Financial Times, Literary Hub, and NPR.]

One aspect that everyone has singled out is undoubtedly that of Jessie Buckley’s central performance, whose raw delivery and humane character are what make Hamnet whole. It’s her story from the first frame until the very end, and its central theme of overcoming loss makes her role one that is easy to root for and empathize with, even if the narrative isn’t afraid to make these characters morally complex. Combine that with her chemistry with Paul Mescal, and it’s a well-centered character who the audience can emotionally connect to.

Suffice to say, many believe that Buckley is not only the frontrunner, but a strong #1, with no real opposition.

Pictured below is the Award Expert community

It isn’t just her #1 position that is noticeable, but the percentage of people who believe she is prevailing (82%). She checks off the three major boxes: the likability of the star, the likability of the role, and the likability of the movie. Though no race is over until it’s over, Buckley has a strong case to just coast through the season, either as the representative win FOR Hamnet, or a prelude to its wins in other above-the-line Oscars.

Other people that the community is considering include Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value, Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good, Emma Stone in Bugonia, and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee.

For Seyfried, the problem with her film is a lack of a distributor as it enters the final quarter of the year. My #1 throughout the whole year (sight unseen) up until Telluride, the reviews no doubt point to a slot in the lineup, but with the window slowly closing, it seems more and more likely Fastvold’s audacious vision might sit this race out, setting its sights on a 2026 release. Other performances being considered include Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You, Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, Julia Roberts in After the Hunt, Sydney Sweeney in Christy, and Tessa Thompson in Hedda.

If I had to come up with my five, it would probably go something like this

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (if pushed to 2026, Rose Byrne)

I believe the only person who could upset Buckley is Erivo, but even then, the strength of Hamnet would have to correlate with a win somewhere, and after seeing the film, and the reactions, this seems like the place to do it.

Oscar Predictions for September 29

Not a ton of noticeable changes, but a few would be

Springsteen out of Editing, Hamnet in for the time being

out of Editing, in for the time being Weapons out of Casting, Hamnet in for the time being

out of Casting, in for the time being Is This Thing On? In Original Screenplay over A House of Dynamite

In Original Screenplay over Teyana Taylor is in for One Battle After Another over Gwyneth Paltrow for Marty Supreme

over Gwyneth Paltrow for Due to a gut instinct, I have decided to put Paul Mescal in Best Actor for Hamnet as discussed on our podcast last week.

Best Picture

One Battle After Another Sinners Hamnet Sentimental Value Marty Supreme Wicked: For Good It Was Just An Accident Frankenstein The Voice of Hind Rajab Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Alts: The Netflix Trio (House of Dynamite, Jay Kelly, Wake Up Dead Man), No Other Choice, Is This Thing On?, The Testament of Ann Lee, Bugonia, and Avatar: Fire and Ash)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Chloé Zhao, Hamnet Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Alt: Ryan Coogler, Sinners, Park Chan-Wook, No Other Choice

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Emma Stone, Bugonia Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (if delayed, Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You)

Alt: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Best Actor

Timotheé Chalamet, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Alts: Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine, Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Alt: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another, Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Jeremy Strong, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Alt: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners Sentimental Value It Was Just An Accident Marty Supreme Is This Thing On

Alt: A House of Dynamite, Jay Kelly

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another Hamnet Bugonia Wake Up Dead Man No Other Choice

Alt: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Casting

Sinners One Battle After Another Marty Supreme Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Hamnet

Alt: Weapons, Wake Up Dead Man, Jay Kelly, Sentimental Value

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value It Was Just An Accident The Voice of Hind Rajab The Secret Agent No Other Choice

(Alt: Sirât)

Best Documentary Feature

The Perfect Neighbor Cutting Through Rocks Seeds 2000 Meters to Andriivka The Cycle of Love

(Alt: Mr. Nobody Against Putin)

Best Animated Feature

Kpop Demon Hunters Zootopia 2 Arco Little Amélie or the Character of Rain A Magnificent Life

(Alt: Elio)

Best Cinematography

Hamnet Sinners One Battle After Another Marty Supreme Frankenstein

Best Editing

One Battle After Another Marty Supreme Sinners Hamnet Sentimental Value

Best Production Design

Frankenstein Wicked: For Good Avatar: Fire and Ash Sinners Hamnet

Best Costume Design

Wicked: For Good Frankenstein Sinners Hamnet The Testament of Ann Lee (Marty Supreme if this is delayed)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Wicked: For Good The Smashing Machine 28 Years Later Wolf Man

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash Wicked: For Good Superman Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning F1

Best Sound

One Battle After Another Sinners F1 Wicked: For Good Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Score

One Battle After Another Sinners Frankenstein Marty Supreme Hamnet

Best Song

No Place Like Home from Wicked: For Good Dear Me from Diane Warren Relentless Golden from KPop Demon Hunters I Lied to You from Sinners Girl In a Bubble from Wicked: For Good

