If there is one acting category that always has traction and attention, from who will get nominated to who ultimately prevails, it has always been that of Best Actress in a Leading Role.
From ingenues to veterans, American sensations to International discoveries, it’s undoubtedly one of, if not the most popular, races to watch annually. Although the track record has been spotty in the past, Best Actress has become a stronger predictor of the Best Picture category in recent years, with four of the past five winners having female leads, and three of those five having won both Lead Actress and the film’s overall win. Suffice to say, in most circumstances going forward, whatever performance or film one has winning this category, it’s likely to have a strong presence in the Best Picture category as a whole.
Jessie Buckley and Hamnet’s strength in Best Picture
Coming out of the world premiere of Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet at Telluride is easily an all-time favorite that will be part of the film festival’s history, remembered years from now. What she has crafted is something that has lingered in my mind, a combination of what I could correlate to Terrence Malick’s audacious, immersive vision, and Jane Campion’s character exploration, and some director trademarks of hers found in 2017’s The Rider and 2020’s Nomadland, it’s almost like a fairytale, something dream-like that sticks out visually. Zhao’s work alongside Żal’s cinematography is meant to evoke a sense of otherworldliness and isolation, which it succeeds in doing.
However, as I have alluded to before, Hamnet’s critical successes might become a hindrance to a wider audience. Zhao is not trying to give everyone the answers; she respects the audience’s willingness to explore and ponder what her projects are expressing both thematically and cinematically. It’s a film that doesn’t hold the audience’s hand through its more challenging moments, but the ones who love it and “get it” will never forget it.
[editor’s note: The book was a bestseller, winning Waterstones Book of the Year and the National Book Critics Circle Award, NY Times Notable Book and Best Book of the Year by The Guardian, Financial Times, Literary Hub, and NPR.]
One aspect that everyone has singled out is undoubtedly that of Jessie Buckley’s central performance, whose raw delivery and humane character are what make Hamnet whole. It’s her story from the first frame until the very end, and its central theme of overcoming loss makes her role one that is easy to root for and empathize with, even if the narrative isn’t afraid to make these characters morally complex. Combine that with her chemistry with Paul Mescal, and it’s a well-centered character who the audience can emotionally connect to.
Suffice to say, many believe that Buckley is not only the frontrunner, but a strong #1, with no real opposition.
Pictured below is the Award Expert community
It isn’t just her #1 position that is noticeable, but the percentage of people who believe she is prevailing (82%). She checks off the three major boxes: the likability of the star, the likability of the role, and the likability of the movie. Though no race is over until it’s over, Buckley has a strong case to just coast through the season, either as the representative win FOR Hamnet, or a prelude to its wins in other above-the-line Oscars.
Other people that the community is considering include Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value, Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good, Emma Stone in Bugonia, and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee.
For Seyfried, the problem with her film is a lack of a distributor as it enters the final quarter of the year. My #1 throughout the whole year (sight unseen) up until Telluride, the reviews no doubt point to a slot in the lineup, but with the window slowly closing, it seems more and more likely Fastvold’s audacious vision might sit this race out, setting its sights on a 2026 release. Other performances being considered include Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You, Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, Julia Roberts in After the Hunt, Sydney Sweeney in Christy, and Tessa Thompson in Hedda.
If I had to come up with my five, it would probably go something like this
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (if pushed to 2026, Rose Byrne)
I believe the only person who could upset Buckley is Erivo, but even then, the strength of Hamnet would have to correlate with a win somewhere, and after seeing the film, and the reactions, this seems like the place to do it.
Oscar Predictions for September 29
Not a ton of noticeable changes, but a few would be
- Springsteen out of Editing, Hamnet in for the time being
- Weapons out of Casting, Hamnet in for the time being
- Is This Thing On? In Original Screenplay over A House of Dynamite
- Teyana Taylor is in for One Battle After Another over Gwyneth Paltrow for Marty Supreme
- Due to a gut instinct, I have decided to put Paul Mescal in Best Actor for Hamnet as discussed on our podcast last week.
Best Picture
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Hamnet
- Sentimental Value
- Marty Supreme
- Wicked: For Good
- It Was Just An Accident
- Frankenstein
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Alts: The Netflix Trio (House of Dynamite, Jay Kelly, Wake Up Dead Man), No Other Choice, Is This Thing On?, The Testament of Ann Lee, Bugonia, and Avatar: Fire and Ash)
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Alt: Ryan Coogler, Sinners, Park Chan-Wook, No Other Choice
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee (if delayed, Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You)
Alt: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Best Actor
- Timotheé Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Alts: Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine, Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Best Supporting Actress
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Alt: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another, Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Best Supporting Actor
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Jeremy Strong, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Alt: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Best Original Screenplay
- Sinners
- Sentimental Value
- It Was Just An Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Is This Thing On
Alt: A House of Dynamite, Jay Kelly
Best Adapted Screenplay
- One Battle After Another
- Hamnet
- Bugonia
- Wake Up Dead Man
- No Other Choice
Alt: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Casting
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Hamnet
Alt: Weapons, Wake Up Dead Man, Jay Kelly, Sentimental Value
Best International Feature
- Sentimental Value
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
- The Secret Agent
- No Other Choice
(Alt: Sirât)
Best Documentary Feature
- The Perfect Neighbor
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Seeds
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- The Cycle of Love
(Alt: Mr. Nobody Against Putin)
Best Animated Feature
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Zootopia 2
- Arco
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- A Magnificent Life
(Alt: Elio)
Best Cinematography
- Hamnet
- Sinners
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Frankenstein
Best Editing
- One Battle After Another
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Hamnet
- Sentimental Value
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Wicked: For Good
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Sinners
- Hamnet
Best Costume Design
- Wicked: For Good
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- Hamnet
- The Testament of Ann Lee (Marty Supreme if this is delayed)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Wicked: For Good
- The Smashing Machine
- 28 Years Later
- Wolf Man
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Wicked: For Good
- Superman
- Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- F1
Best Sound
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- F1
- Wicked: For Good
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Score
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- Hamnet
Best Song
- No Place Like Home from Wicked: For Good
- Dear Me from Diane Warren Relentless
- Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You from Sinners
- Girl In a Bubble from Wicked: For Good
If you want to follow me on Twitter (x), the link is here
If you want to follow me on Letterboxd, the link is here
I’m also on the Awards Expert app, you can find me there.