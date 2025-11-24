Anthony D’Alessandro reports the good news that Wicked: For Good broke all of the box office records with its weekend opening. With Thanksgiving week coming, it looks to become among the year’s only massive hits. Avatar: Fire and Ash and The Housemaid should also do good business, which might help elevate this mostly depressing year at the box office.

Wicked: For Good opened to $150M domestic, and $226M around the world, besting Wicked‘s $112.5M domestic, and $164M global start. Therefore, Wicked: For Good beat Wicked in the following records:

Biggest Global and Domestic Opening for a Movie Based on a Broadway Show

Biggest Global and Domestic Opening for Ariana Grande ever

Biggest Global and Domestic Opening Ever for Cynthia Erivo

Biggest Global and Domestic Opening Ever for filmmaker Jon M. Chu

Biggest Opening Ever for a Musical Feature by Stephen Schwartz

Biggest Domestic and Global Opening for Producer Marc Platt, Wicked: For Good outstripped the global opening of Platt’s 2019 live-action take of Disney’s Aladdin at $213M. His previous domestic opening high was Wicked at $112.5M.

Biggest First Day at the Domestic B.O. for a Movie Based on a Broadway Musical at $68.9M, beating Wicked‘s $46.2M Friday/previews figure a year ago.

Biggest Domestic Previews for a Movie Based on Broadway Musical at$30.8M, ahead of Wicked‘s $19.2M previews last year.

Biggest Opening Ever at November Domestic Box Office for a Movie Musical, ahead of Disney’s Moana 2 ($139.7M).

2nd Biggest Opening at the 2025 Domestic Box Office (as of Nov. 23), ahead of Lilo & Stich ($146M) and behind only A Minecraft Movie ($162.7M).

2nd Biggest Opening for Universal of All-Time at the Domestic Box Office, behind only 2015’s Jurassic World ($208.8M).

2nd Biggest Domestic Opening Prior To Thanksgiving Holiday, behind only 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158M).

2nd Biggest Global Promotional Partner Campaign Ever for a Hollywood Studio at $330M, that’s with 400 partners, and it’s just behind Wicked‘s $350M promo partner media value a year ago.

3rd Highest Opening Weekend for a Movie Musical Of All-Time At The Domestic Box Office, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($174.7M) and ahead of Moana 2 ($139.7M Friday-Sunday take in what was a $225.4M five-day opening over Thanksgiving last year).

3rd Highest Opening Weekend at November Domestic Box Office after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181.3M) and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158M).

4th Biggest Global Hollywood Movie Opening of 2025 behind Jurassic World Rebirth, A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch, and ahead of Superman and The Fantastic Four.

5th Highest Global Opening of a Musical of All-Time behind The Lion King(2019), Moana 2, Frozen 2 and Beauty and the Beast, and ahead of Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and 2024’s Wicked.