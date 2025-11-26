Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

With my house decorated in all the festive beauty of Christmas, my kids singing their hearts out to every carol, and the usual talk of presents and “Black Friday” shopping, you’d think my heart would be filled with the joyous spirit of the holidays… but here I am, just days away from Thanksgiving and the busiest month of the year, and getting into the spirit feels like a mountain to climb. Maybe that will change as the season speeds up—it usually does—but right now I’m feeling a little bit on the “grinchy” side.

I think the reason I’m feeling this way is tied to how little I’ve enjoyed the movies I’ve seen so far in the race this year. The Oscar season is just making me feel tired and bored. I still have many films to watch, so maybe something will spark! The other day I was talking with Sasha, and I told her to start calling me Jermilocks because nothing feels quite right—this awards season would be far more enjoyable if there were a movie I truly loved. Wicked: For Good really bummed me out. It isn’t nearly as bad as the critics are saying—it’s simply okay, and it just didn’t soar the way the first one did. Now I’m left wondering, “What horse is mine in the race?” I don’t know. I enjoyed Frankenstein, but I didn’t love it. I’m looking forward to Sentimental Value, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme, and I truly hope one of them really wows me… if not, I’ll just drown myself in as many Christmas movies as I can and power through until the end of awards season!

Since this week, here in America, we’re celebrating Thanksgiving, I thought it would be nice to kick off the holiday season with a two-part assignment:

Share your top 5 favorite Holiday (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s) films. Share something you’re thankful for!

Jerm’s Official Top 5 Holiday Films

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York It’s a Wonderful Life Klaus The Family Stone

Miracle on 34th Street is the perfect Christmas movie to me. It reminds me of the innocence of childhood and the magic of Christmas. It’s perfect—especially with the lovely performance by Edmund Gwenn, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing Santa. (Put that in your trivia bank!) I LOVE this movie so much.

Home Alone 2 is my favorite in the franchise. It’s the only one on this list that I’ve watched consistently since I was a kid—my family wasn’t into the classics, unfortunately. Home Alone is good too, but Home Alone 2 improves upon the original, especially with the slapstick comedy. The film also inspired a lifelong goal of visiting New York City at Christmas. I look forward to watching it every single year!

It’s a Wonderful Life took a long time to make my yearly viewing list. I used to hate it and thought it was extremely overrated—but then I grew up, started a family, and gave it another try. I was overcome with emotion. I needed to grow up to understand the depth and importance of this movie. That’s what I love about film—time can change your perspective, hopefully for the better. Jimmy Stewart gives one of his best performances here, and it’s probably his most widely seen film—what a great one to be remembered for.

Klaus became an instant classic in my house when it premiered on Netflix. I think I loved it more than my kids—I watched it two or three times the Christmas it came out. It’s charming, unique, funny, and original—a fresh take on the origins and lore of Santa Claus. Far too few people have watched this film, and if you’re one of them, remedy that this year! I can’t wait to watch it again.

I’m not sure how I’ll get through The Family Stone this year without crying harder than ever—Diane Keaton… ugh. I watched this film for the first time only a few years ago, and I’m not sure how I ignored it for a decade and a half, but somehow, I did. I was immediately delighted by how beautiful and funny it is, and the cast is perfect. A sequel has been announced, but I’m not sure why—and I’m not sure it can be improved upon. It might be a HUGE mistake. Nevertheless, The Family Stone is just so, so, so good.

Honorable Mention: Meet Me in St. Louis

This is the first movie I watch every holiday season. Every year, as soon as we put up our Christmas tree in early-to-mid November, and the whole house is decorated, we make “puppy chow” (or “muddy buddies,” depending on what you call it) and watch this movie. It’s the perfect kickoff because it goes through all the seasons of the year. And of course, it features Judy Garland’s original, unmatched “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Jerm’s Thoughts of Thanks

I am thankful for the one person who loves me through and through, who graciously listens to every article I write, helps me survive life, and is my absolute superhero—my wife. She’s the real deal.

I am thankful for the two little guys who keep me going, who push me to be the best version of myself, who make me laugh, and who remind me how beautiful and precious life is—my sons. I am thankful for all my friends and family in my corner, cheering me on, willing to listen to me vent or cry or just encourage me, and who never leave me hanging—you know who you are. I am thankful for the always controversial, misunderstood, downright hilarious Sasha Stone. She took a chance on me, giving me the space to write and express my passion. She’s been so caring through some of the issues I’ve been dealing with lately, and has been nothing short of a true teacher and friend.

And to all of you reading and commenting—even the ones who give me a hard time—I am thankful for each of you. We’re a close community, a dysfunctional family at times, and some of you have become friends outside of the comment section. I’m so grateful for this community. I say all the time that AD is a home for me, and as mushy and overly sentimental as that sounds, I mean it. I grew up in these comment sections. From 17 to 34—half my life has gone by. Thank you all for being YOU, for coming here, and for making this the best place to talk about cinema.

It’s your turn now, my friends! Share your Holiday Must-Watch films and join us in the spirit of Thanksgiving!

I wish you all—whether you’re in America or not—a Happy and Wonderful Thanksgiving.

Be kind, be respectful, be THANKFUL and of course—Let’s Talk Cinema!