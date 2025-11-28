Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Right now, the hive mind has decided how the Oscar race will go. They believe it is in their power and not in the hands of actual voters. I’m not happy with the legacy I leave behind, even if no one will give me credit for building this monstrosity that all but killed enjoyment of movies (in measuring them as to whether they can win Oscars or not) and killed enjoyment of the Oscars (by making them a forgone conclusion).

I started it. The whole game. I was the one who built a website in 1999 that tracked the Oscar race from start to finish. Oscarwatch.com. I wasn’t the only person out there who was doing it, because the site was kind of a group effort. But my site was where it all got written down and recorded. The Contender Tracker on the right side of the page is meant to track movies as they go along, what accolades they receive and what makes them ranked the way they are.

Over time, as critics groups, various awards and tributes, and gala events ballooned, something was eventually lost. The bloggers and the pundits believe themselves to be in charge of how the Oscar race goes, tinkering with it like it was a diorama where what makes the most sense to them as winners rises to the top of the pile.

I’ve been here since Gladiator won Best Picture, even though I wanted Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to win. I was here when people thought only Martin Scorsese would win Best Director for The Departed but not Best Picture and here when people thought only Halle Berry or Denzel Washington would win but not both. And here when everyone lost their minds after the Dark Knight was shut out and the Academy expanded its Best Picture lineup. But all that happened was that there were more “Oscar movies” and less of everything else.

The two Hollywoods, like the two Americas, diverged. First Class vs. Coach. That’s how it went for years until 2020, when the ship hit the icebergs, and down she went. We haven’t recovered from 2020. It was the year that broke Hollywood, America, and me. I wasn’t alone. Plenty of people haven’t recovered from that year and the industry most certainly hasn’t. The one-two punch of COVID and The Great Awokening was the iceberg that didn’t look so bad from a distance. But the ship was going too fast. It was too hard to see what was underneath and too late to turn things around.

Bit by bit, Hollywood has scabbled its way up to the surface and attempted to make some sense of the madness we’re all living through. In some ways, they’ve succeeded — just barely — in other ways, it’s been a failure of an elite ruling aristocracy that got too comfortable with the kinds of movies it liked and cutting out the silent majority. I look at movie theaters now as I drive down the interstate across America – empty. They look like relics now, like Drive-ins. What will become of them? I don’t know.

But inside the tiny bubble of the Oscar race, none of this penetrates. They are prepared to give all the Oscars to a film almost no one saw and to a film that takes a political side, the side that just lost both the popular vote and the Electoral College. It’s a film that essentially says, as one commenter put it, No Country for Old WHITE Men. The villains inside the bubble are Christians, which is why there is the “Christmas Club” white supremacists. The heroes are the pampered activists who cosplay oppression – trust me, no child of Paul Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph will experience a single bad day because they are mixed race. But inside the bubble, that’s all that matters about them.

Why would that be? Because wealth and power shifted leftward over the past ten or fifteen years. So you had Barack and Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Beyoncé designated “oppressed” because of the color of their skin, and that translates to higher status inside the utopian bubble. But a white guy strung out on fentanyl in the middle of the country with no job is likewise judged by the color of his skin and deemed an “oppressor” for life. Whatever he has — God or country — he is shamed for because he has no badge of identity, no status in this new culture.

That’s how you get to One Battle After Another as the frontrunner this year. It is the perfect film for today’s insulated, isolated Left. It is both how they see the rest of the country — hard-working Americans who can’t afford their rent, let alone a movie ticket — as the villains. And those inside the bubble who sit around and smoke pot all day, and whose kids march in ICE protests as heroes. And so it goes.

It’s also apparently “time” to give Paul Thomas Anderson an Oscar. So it makes you start to wonder what Best Picture even means now. Does it mean anything? Does it just mean the lowest common denominator, the movie that a large consensus hated the least? Does it mean the only movie people can agree on? Is it a mask that the industry wears to say, “this is who WE are.” It is all of the above.

I was surprised that Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly is as good as it is. I avoided it because I felt the buzz deflating. But I watched it last night, and despite my own personal irritation at George Clooney (mostly because of politics) and my frustration with Baumbach in general, I think he made his best film with this one, showing risk-taking direction and building a story of a relationship between two people — Clooney and a sublime Adam Sandler. All of the side characters are great, too. Greta Gerwig has a moment in the movie, but she is memorable, as usual. The real standout, to me, is Grace Edwards, who plays Clooney’s daughter, and a small but fantastic turn by Billy Crudup. This is great acting across the board.

So why is Jay Kelly now a marginal player instead of a major one? Partly because Clooney himself hasn’t been out there selling it. That was probably a good movie by him and by Netflix because now, it can be stealthy rather than a moving target. I figure it’s one of the few movies in the screener pile people will actually watch, which means there is a good chance it will be nominated. Think of all of the agonizing, unwatchable movies in the screener pile. Almost no one I know will watch these movies, wants to watch them, or has ever heard of them.

But Jay Kelly has big stars. It’s an easy watch. George Clooney gives his finest performance, one he could have, in a different kind of year, won the Oscar for. He is especially good in the end. It catches you off guard because you are watching a shallow, selfish man who is bad at life stumble his way through, but one who figures out by the end that, to quote a great movie I love dearly, it really was a wonderful life, and no man is a failure who has friends.

A wonderful life, in Jay Kelly’s sense, is that he has given audiences so many great characters, and that means his life hasn’t been worthless. For me personally, who deeply resents Clooney’s political maneuverings, not the least of which was forcing a coup to oust a duly elected president, the ending reminded me that Clooney is an artist and that he has given me — and us — so many great, memorable performances.

Jay Kelly, like Hamnet, like Sentimental Value are films about art, the power of art, the transformative nature of it, and most especially, the personal sacrifice for it. This isn’t a unique theme. We’ve seen it in movies before, like Ingmar Bergman’s Through a Glass Darkly, Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories, and, of course, Fellini’s Amarcord. I have to believe that the Academy still has enough actors who value their craft and will see themselves in Jay Kelly. Unless the Academy has really changed forever, and it’s more aligned with hipster critics, bloggers, and pundits than with the actual industry.

Ultimately, the Oscar race should not be about all of us, or even voters, evaluating a movie for awards. It should be about audiences, what they get out of it, and why they embed in our culture, why all of those George Clooney performances were so meaningful. But be that as it may, Jay Kelly, like Bugonia, is a film that needs to be seen before it is evaluated.

All of this to say, I have decided to put it back into my predictions on the assumption that the Academy still remembers the whole point of what they do. And yes, it comes down to Netflix, how many movies can they get into the race (there are always too many), and, as my friend Mark Johnson says, “Train Dreams is surging.”

I liked Train Dreams. It was quite lovely, but it’s not Jay Kelly. Both films are about a lost man searching for meaning in life. Both films are about dads and the loss of their wives and children. Both films are about a reckoning with a long-dead past and a complicated future that might leave them behind. I guess, to me, Jay Kelly is the better movie because it tells the truth. Train Dreams is more of a dreamscape, a world storytellers try to evoke that they don’t know and can’t understand.

Now I’d like to offer up a quick guide to how the guilds have divided since 2009, the expansion of the ballot.

PGA/DGA/SAG/Picture/Director/Screenplay

PGA/DGA/SAG/Pic/Director

PGA/DGA/SAG/Pic/Screenplay

PGA/DGA/Pic/Director/Screenplay

PGA/DGA/Pic/Director

Pic/Director/Screenplay + 1 guild

2009–Avatar won the Globe, Pic+ Dir

The Hurt Locker won PGA/DGA, Best Picture + Director + Screenplay

2010–The Social Network won the Globe, Pic + Dir

The King’s Speech won PGA/DGA/SAG, Best Picture + Director + Screenplay

2011–The Artist/The Descendants/Globe Director-Martin Scorsese, Hugo

The Artist won PGA/DGA, Best Pic + Dir

2012–Argo won the Globe, Pic + Dir, PGA/DGA/SAG, Best Picture + Screenplay (no director)

2013–Gravity won the PGA/DGA, Globe Director

12 Years a Slave won Globe/PGA, Pic + Screenplay

2014–Boyhood won Globe Pic +Director/Grand Budapest won Globe Comedy

Birdman won PGA/DGA/SAG, Best Picture + Director + Screenplay

2015–The Revenant won Globe Pic + Director/The Martian won Globe Comedy

The Revenant won DGA (plus Oscar director)

The Big Short won PGA

Spotlight won SAG, Pic + Screenplay

2016–La La Land won Globe Pic + Dir, PGA/DGA, Oscar Director

Moonlight won Golden Globe Pic/Pic + Screenplay

2017–Three Billboards won Globe+SAG

The Shape of Water won Globe Director, PGA/DGA, Oscar Pic + Dir



2018–Alfonso Cuaron won Globe Director + DGA + Oscar for directing

Green Book won Globe Drama + PGA/Pic + Screenplay

2019–1917 won Globe Pic+Dir, PGA/DGA

Parasite won SAG, Pic/Director/Screenplay

2020–Nomadland won Globe, PGA/DGA, Oscar Pic+Dir

2021–The Power of the Dog won Globe/DGA/Oscar Director

CODA won PGA, Oscar Pic+Screenplay

2022–The Fabelmans won Globe Pic+Dir/Banshees of Inisherin won Globe Drama

Everything Everywhere All At Once won PGA/DGA/SAG, Picture+Dir+Screenplay

2023–Oppenheimer won Globe Pic+Dir, PGA/DGA/SAG, Picture+Dir

2024–The Brutalist won Golden Globe Pic+Dir/Emilia Perez won in comedy

Anora won PGA/DGA/Oscar Pic+Dir+Screenplay

Every year since 2009 has offered up a slightly different combination of wins. If we just look at PGA/DGA we see two movies won both and lost Best Picture, La La Land and 1917.

How often has Globe missed with BP? 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024

How often has DGA missed with BP? 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019.

How often has PGA missed with BP? 2015, 2016, 2019

So, do I think the Producers Guild will award One Battle After Another even knowing it cost $140 million and barely broke even internationally? It depends on how deep the pathology of the Left goes. If they genuinely believe they are living under a Nazi occupation, then maybe. What I really think will win the PGA is maybe Hamnet, produced by Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, or Sinners, which was among the few films to excite audiences. But then again, nobody knows anything.

DGA probably goes to Paul Thomas Anderson, though I wish they would make history and pick Ryan Coogler.

SAG could go to either One Battle or Sinners.

Here are my predictions for this week.

Best Picture

Hamnet One Battle After Another Sinners Marty Supreme Frankenstein Sentimental Value Bugonia It Was Just An Accident Jay Kelly Avatar: Fire and Ash

Alts: Wicked: For Good, The Secret Agent, Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Chloé Zhao, Hamnet Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Alts: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia; Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value, James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked for Good

Best Actor

Timothée Chalament, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Alt. Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Ariana Grande, Wicked for Good

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Supporting Actor

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Original Screenplay

Sinners

Marty Supreme

It Was Just An Accident

Jay Kelly

Sentimental Value

Alt. Eddington

Adapted Screenplay

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

Bugonia

No Other Choice

Casting

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

International Feature

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

The Secret Agent

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Editing

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Cinematography

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sinners

Hamnet

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Costume

Frankenstein

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Score

Sinners

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

F1

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

The Smashing Machine

Christy

Wicked: For Good

Sinners

Sound

Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Wicked: For Good

One Battle After Another