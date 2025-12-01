The hellish week of the Oscars in the first week of December kind of snuck up on us, and now, we’re in the thick of the season. The upcoming dates are:
DECEMBER 2025
Monday-Gothams – Dec 1
Tuesday-New York Film Critics, Dec 2
Wednesday-National Board of Review Dec 3
Thursday-AFI Dec 4
Friday-Critics Choice Nominations Dec 5
Sunday-The Los Angeles Film Critics Association Dec 7
Monday-The Golden Globe Nominations Dec 8
So it’s a mess. And if it ain’t, it’ll do till the mess gets here.
We discuss these awards in our podcast, you can listen below.
Meanwhile, we’ll add our National Board of Review winner and Top Ten here, along with our New York Film Critics. We’re expecting a One Battle After Another blowout.
National Board of Review
Sasha Stone’s Top 11
Best Film: Jay Kelly (and Best Director, Best Actor)
Top Ten:
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Testament of Ann Lee
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Bugonia
Wicked: For Good
Wake Up Dead Man
Scott Kernen’s Top 11
Best film: Sinners
Top ten:
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Weapons
Jay Kelly
House of Dynamite
Frankenstein
Wicked: For Good
Is This Thing On?
Bugonia
Jeremy Jentzen’s Top 11
Best film: Sinners
Top ten:
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Jay Kelly
Frankenstein
Wicked: For Good
Is This Thing On?
Bugonia
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Springsteen
New York Film Critics
Scott Kernen
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Timotheé Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Best Screenplay: It Was Just An Accident
Best Foreign Feature: No Other Choice
Best First Film: Sorry, Baby
Best Animated Feature: Arco
Best Documentary: The Perfect Neighbor
Sasha Stone
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Best Actress: Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Best Screenplay: Marty Supreme
Foreign Feature: It Was Just An Accident
Animated Feature: Arco
Best Documentary: Orwell: 2+2=5
Jeremy Jentzen
Best Picture: Marty Supreme
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Chalamet
Best Actress: Jesse Buckley
Supporting Actor: Adam Sandler
Supporting Actress: Teyna Taylor
Best Screenplay: Hamnet
Foreign Feature: It Was Just An Accident
Animated Feature: KPop
Best Documentary: Orwell: 2+2=5