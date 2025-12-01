Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The hellish week of the Oscars in the first week of December kind of snuck up on us, and now, we’re in the thick of the season. The upcoming dates are:

DECEMBER 2025

Monday-Gothams – Dec 1

Tuesday-New York Film Critics, Dec 2

Wednesday-National Board of Review Dec 3

Thursday-AFI Dec 4

Friday-Critics Choice Nominations Dec 5

Sunday-The Los Angeles Film Critics Association Dec 7

Monday-The Golden Globe Nominations Dec 8

So it’s a mess. And if it ain’t, it’ll do till the mess gets here.

We discuss these awards in our podcast, you can listen below.

Meanwhile, we’ll add our National Board of Review winner and Top Ten here, along with our New York Film Critics. We’re expecting a One Battle After Another blowout.

National Board of Review

Sasha Stone’s Top 11

Best Film: Jay Kelly (and Best Director, Best Actor)

Top Ten:

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Testament of Ann Lee

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Bugonia

Wicked: For Good

Wake Up Dead Man

Scott Kernen’s Top 11

Best film: Sinners

Top ten:

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Weapons

Jay Kelly

House of Dynamite

Frankenstein

Wicked: For Good

Is This Thing On?

Bugonia

Jeremy Jentzen’s Top 11

Best film: Sinners

Top ten:

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Jay Kelly

Frankenstein

Wicked: For Good

Is This Thing On?

Bugonia

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Springsteen

New York Film Critics

Scott Kernen

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Timotheé Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best Actress: Rose Byrne, If I had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Best Screenplay: It Was Just An Accident

Best Foreign Feature: No Other Choice

Best First Film: Sorry, Baby

Best Animated Feature: Arco

Best Documentary: The Perfect Neighbor

Sasha Stone

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Best Actress: Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Best Screenplay: Marty Supreme

Foreign Feature: It Was Just An Accident

Animated Feature: Arco

Best Documentary: Orwell: 2+2=5

Jeremy Jentzen

Best Picture: Marty Supreme

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Chalamet

Best Actress: Jesse Buckley

Supporting Actor: Adam Sandler

Supporting Actress: Teyna Taylor

Best Screenplay: Hamnet

Foreign Feature: It Was Just An Accident

Animated Feature: KPop

Best Documentary: Orwell: 2+2=5