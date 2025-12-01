Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

As we enter the second phase of Awards Season, which consists of precursors that are tailored by critics, both domestic and foreign, it’s important to look at each and every one, what could be meant by what is ultimately nominated, and what one can infer from each.

This week marks a massive trend of these precursors, starting tomorrow with the Gotham Independent Film Awards, where one can find my predictions from the previous column here, along with a couple of others. This Tuesday is the New York Film Critics Circle, this Wednesday is the Independent Spirit Award Nominations and the National Board of Review, followed by the AFI top ten on Thursday, The Critics’ Choice on Friday, and over the weekend, LAFCA on Sunday and the Golden Globes the following Monday. It’s a jam-packed week, and though there is always the chance some questions might be answered, there will be many others that are either still present or entirely new to be pondered on in the coming weeks. For this piece, let’s look at a couple of precursors.

Starting with the National Board of Review, a prestigious group that is just shy of 100 years old, it’s notorious for obscure, out-of-left-field choices, but its reputation precedes it.

The one thing to remember about NBR is Populism.

Their best film winners often skew more populist than other critics groups, with winners such as Jon M. Chu’s Wicked and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick reflecting that. Furthermore, there is a large contingent of support behind Warner Bros, with several of the company’s films landing in the top ten or being chosen as the overall winner. It’s a crapshoot to guess what NBR ultimately goes with, but if I had to choose, I would go with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners as the Best Film, representing both their love of populist contenders and Warner Bros as a whole. Though I could very easily be wrong, and something else could go all the way.

NBR Predictions

Best Film: Sinners

The remaining ten

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Weapons

Jay Kelly

House of Dynamite

Frankenstein

Wicked: For Good

Is This Thing On?

Bugonia

AFI Top Ten

Sasha will preview both this and the other critics’ awards coming up this week, but if I had to guess what the American Film Institute will go with, I would choose:

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

Avatar: Fire and Ash

KPop: Demon Hunters

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Jay Kelly

If AFI were to present a Special Award for international films, I imagine either It Was Just An Accident, Sentimental Value, or No Other Choice would be chosen, but it is uncertain, as is everything else this early.

If there are any questions regarding either NBR or AFI, the history can be found here for

National Board of Review and here for AFI

Oscar Predictions for Week of December 1st

Not much has changed from last week (it’s the calm before the storm after all), but for what has

Jay Kelly in Best Casting over Sentimental Value

Sinners in Best Makeup and Hairstyling over 28 Years Later

Mickey 17 in Best Visual Effects over The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Best Picture

1. One Battle After Another

2. Hamnet

3. Sinners

4. Marty Supreme

5. Frankenstein

6. It Was Just An Accident

7. Sentimental Value

8. The Testament of Ann Lee

9. Avatar: Fire and Ash

10. Bugonia

Alts: Wicked: For Good, Jay Kelly, Weapons, Blue Moon, The Voice of Hind Rajab, No Other

Choice, Train Dreams

Best Director

1. Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

2. Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

3. Ryan Coogler, Sinners

4. Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

5. Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Alts: Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Best Actress

1. Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

2. Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

3. Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

4. Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

5. Emma Stone, Bugonia

Alts: Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good, Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson,

Song Sung Blue

Best Actor

1. Timotheé Chalamet, Marty Supreme

2. Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

3. Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

4. Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

5. George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Alts: Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams, Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From

Nowhere, Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best Supporting Actress

1. Amy Madigan, Weapons

2. Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

3. Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

4. Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

5. Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Alts: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme

Best Supporting Actor

1. Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

2. Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

3. Paul Mescal, Hamnet

4. Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly5. Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Alt: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Best Original Screenplay

1. Sinners

2. It Was Just An Accident

3. Sentimental Value

4. Marty Supreme

5. Blue Moon

Alts: Jay Kelly, Weapons

Best Adapted Screenplay

1. One Battle After Another

2. Hamnet

3. Frankenstein

4. No Other Choice

5. Bugonia

Alts: Wake Up Dead Man, Train Dreams

Casting

1. One Battle After Another

2. Sinners

3. Hamnet

4. Marty Supreme

5. Jay Kelly

Alts: Sentimental Value, Weapons, Wake Up Dead Man

Best International Feature

1. It Was Just An Accident

2. Sentimental Value

3. No Other Choice

4. The Secret Agent

5. The Voice of Hind Rajab

(Alts: Left-Handed Girl, Sirât, The President’s Cake)

Best Documentary Feature

1. The Perfect Neighbor

2. 2000 Meters to Andriivka

3. Mr. Nobody Against Putin

4. The Alabama Solution

5. Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

(Alt: Seeds or Cutting Through Rocks)

Best Animated Feature

1. Kpop Demon Hunters

2. Zootopia 2

3. Arco

4. Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

5. Elio

(Alts: Scarlet and A Magnificent Life)

Best Cinematography

1. Hamnet

2. Sinners

3. One Battle After Another

4. Train Dreams

5. Marty Supreme

Best Editing

1. One Battle After Another

2. Marty Supreme

3. Sinners

4. Hamnet

5. F1

Best Production Design

1. Frankenstein

2. Wicked: For Good

3. Avatar: Fire and Ash

4. Hamnet

5. The Testament of Ann Lee

Best Costume Design

1. Frankenstein

2. Wicked: For Good

3. Sinners

4. Hamnet

5. The Testament of Ann Lee

Makeup and Hairstyling

1. Frankenstein

2. Wicked: For Good

3. The Smashing Machine

4. Weapons

5. Sinners

Best Visual Effects

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash

2. Superman

3. F1

4. Predator: Badlands

5. Mickey 17

Best Sound

1. One Battle After Another

2. F1

3. Sinners

4. Avatar: Fire and Ash

5. Frankenstein

Best Score

1. One Battle After Another

2. Sinners

3. Marty Supreme

4. Hamnet

5. The Testament of Ann Lee

Best Song

1. Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

2. I Lied to You from Sinners

3. The Girl In The Bubble from Wicked: For Good

4. Dear Me from Diane Warren Relentless

5. Clothed By The Sun from: The Testament of Ann Lee

