Best Film: One Battle After Another
Best Actress: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Director: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Best Screenplay: Marty Supreme
Best Actor: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Cinematography: Sinners
Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best Non-Fiction Film: My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow
Best Animated Film: KPop Demon Hunters
Best First Film: Eephus
Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Best International Film: The Secret Agent
Here are last year’s awards:
Best Film:
The Brutalist
Best Director:
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Best Actor:
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Actress:
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Best Supporting Actor:
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress:
Carol Kane, Between the Temples
Best Screenplay:
Sean Baker, Anora
Best International Film:
All We Imagine as Light
Best Animated Film:
Flow
Best Cinematography:
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Best Non-Fiction Film:
No Other Land
Best First Film:
Janet Planet
Special Award:
To Save and Project: The MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation