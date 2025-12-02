Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Best Film: One Battle After Another

Best Actress: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Director: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Best Screenplay: Marty Supreme

Best Actor: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Cinematography: Sinners

Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Non-Fiction Film: My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow

Best Animated Film: KPop Demon Hunters

Best First Film: Eephus

Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Best International Film: The Secret Agent

Here are last year’s awards:

Best Film:

The Brutalist

Best Director:

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Best Actor:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best Actress:

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Best Supporting Actor:

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress:

Carol Kane, Between the Temples

Best Screenplay:

Sean Baker, Anora

Best International Film:

All We Imagine as Light

Best Animated Film:

Flow

Best Cinematography:

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Best Non-Fiction Film:

No Other Land

Best First Film:

Janet Planet

Special Award:

To Save and Project: The MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation

