Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

We did not remark upon the passing of Tom Stoppard, the great playwright who inspired many to become or attempt to become writers or actors back when I was a very young woman. I just read in the comments someone mention his death, so I thought it would be good to reference the David Mamet essay in the Free Press on Stoppard. Lovely, as always, as only Mamet can, writes:

I’ve nothing more to share with a general readership save this: The website to which I went for information related that he was born in Czechoslovakia and raised by “nonobservant Jews.” Though his parents may have been nonobservant, the Nazis were not, for they observed and slaughtered all of his family which stayed behind. (The family fled at first to Singapore, where his father was killed by the Japanese, and then Tom, his brother and mother made their way to India.) Stoppard wrote that he always felt just a touch out of step, when, as a new immigrant British schoolboy, he got a phrase or a pronunciation just-not-quite-right. He was a Holocaust survivor (as was Nichols), and, observant or not, he was forever a Jew. How do I know? As the majority culture identified him as such (see his obituaries), whatever else he’d done or was.

He closes his essay this way:

The designated victim and always potential outcast, Jew or gay to name two groups, must keep his head on a swivel, his bags—if not already packed—handy in the closet, and his mercantile wealth that cannot be confiscated at the border. I note, particularly, talent. Tom Stoppard, a Holocaust survivor, immigrant, and the child of nonobservant Jews, wrote the most English and Anglophile of works: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, Shakespeare in Love, Three Men in a Boat, The Romantic Englishwoman, The Real Inspector Hound, and more. He obviously adored England, and observed his country as only an outsider can. He did so with grace, and that depth of humor which can only mean love. During the Broadway production of The Real Thing, Nichols told me two Tom Stoppard stories. As a young journalist he’d applied for a position on the foreign desk of the London Times. The interviewer asked if he were interested in foreign affairs, and Tom said, “Yes.” He was then asked to name the foreign minister of Great Britain and he replied, “I said I was interested, I didn’t say I was obsessed.” The second-best thing anyone ever said: Steven Spielberg asked him to write the screenplay for Jaws, and Tom said he couldn’t as he was writing a play for the BBC. Spielberg said, “I’m offering you a fortune to collaborate with me on a Hollywood blockbuster, and you turn me down to write a play for BBC TV?” “No,” Tom said, “BBC Radio.”

And I found this:

Of course, Shakespeare in Love is one of the greatest screenplays ever written and one of my favorite movies. I don’t associate Tom Stoppard with him. Hearing his name recalled a time in my life when I went to Samuel French and brought scripts to memorize for acting class. It was the first time I ever thought about what it meant to be a modern playwright, as Stoppard was.

Looking back on it now, and thinking about him and David Mamet as writers, I always get that same flashing red light that tells me that kind of thinker or over and that kind of writing is long dead. We don’t have a culture or upcoming generations that appreciate it or want it. They want art that solves problems, not art that examines them or highlights them.

We get obscure writing now, not deep writing. There is a great loathing of the majority in this country, and maybe in other countries, where writers like Tom Stoppard would be expected to solve the problem of that majority. But I also know that artists didn’t have to be “good.” They didn’t have to project goodness as so many do today, unfortunately. You see this trajectory in many filmmakers of late, like Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson, among others. They seem to be pleading with the hive mind that judges them, see me as a good person, please.

The era of Tom Stoppard, as he was born out of an era that was as oppressive as the real Nazis, was anything but trapped in that kind of messaging, and there was no obligation to be “good.” It makes me want to pick up a copy of one of his plays and read it just for fun to see what I think of it now. Would I understand it all of these decades later in ways I never could back then? Probably. Would it reveal the past in an honest way? Probably. Maybe I will.

Here is a scene from The Real Thing with Carrie Coon, I think:

The big reason AI is such a threat is that writing is all but dead. It’s not entirely dead. It never will be. But there is a movement afoot to kill it and usher in correct writing. That is why AI will have a much easier time overtaking the work of great writers like he was.

Rest in peace, Tom Stoppard.